Emergency Department EMS Student Clinical

VI. Patient Privacy Rules for Observers and Mentees

Patient Privacy Protocols for Observers and Mentees at the UVA Health

UVA Health is committed to maintaining the confidentiality and privacy of patient information. Observers and Mentees, as part of their educational experience, are required to adhere strictly to the protocols outlined below to ensure that the privacy and rights of our patients are respected and upheld at all times.

VII. Confidentiality Obligations

Respect for Patient Privacy:

Patient information, including details of admission, diagnosis, treatment, personal affairs, and financial information, is considered private and confidential.

The confidentiality of patient information must be maintained diligently by all Observers and Mentees.

Access to Patient Information:

Observers and Mentees are granted access to patient care areas solely for educational and training purposes.

Direct access to patient charts or personal information is strictly prohibited.

All patient information encountered during the observation, whether verbal, written, overheard, viewed on a computer screen, or directly communicated by the patient, is protected under federal law and must be treated as confidential.

VIII. Guidelines for Maintaining Confidentiality

General Conduct:

Patient-related discussions must be avoided in public areas such as corridors, elevators, cafeterias, or any communal spaces. Privacy should be sought whenever possible.

Discretion is paramount. Observers and Mentees must ensure that all patient information remains confidential and is not disclosed or discussed with unauthorized individuals or on social media platforms.

Any concerns or inquiries regarding a patient should be directed exclusively to the assigned Sponsor.

Prohibited Actions:

Taking photographs, making audio or video recordings, or capturing screenshots during the observation, whether in-person or virtual, is strictly forbidden.

Observers and Mentees must refrain from accessing, removing, duplicating, or using patient information for any non-approved purposes.

By adhering to these protocols, Observers and Mentees not only comply with legal obligations but also contribute to the trust and safety that form the foundation of patient care at UVA Health. It's imperative that all participants understand the gravity of these responsibilities and conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the highest standards of confidentiality and respect for patient privacy.

Adherence to these protocols is essential in maintaining the integrity of the clinical rotation and ensuring the preservation of patient trust and confidentiality. Observers and Mentees are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the high standards of UVA Health at all times.

IX. Infection Control Training for Observers and Mentees

The Infection Control Training is an essential component of the clinical rotation, aimed at equipping Observers and Mentees with knowledge and practices to minimize the risk of exposure to bloodborne pathogens. Understanding the nature of these pathogens and the means of transmission is crucial for maintaining a safe and secure environment for both the healthcare providers and the patients.

A. Understanding Bloodborne Pathogens

Bloodborne pathogens, such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV, are transmitted through blood, body fluids, or other potentially infectious materials. While healthcare workers are at risk due to their direct involvement in patient care, Observers and Mentees are considered to be at extremely low risk owing to the nature of their roles, which do not involve direct contact with blood or body fluids.

B. Identifying Exposure Risks

Despite the minimal risk, it's vital to recognize situations that may lead to accidental exposures to bloodborne pathogens:

Exposure Scenarios:

Accidental pricks with a sharp object contaminated with blood or body fluids (e.g., needles, scalpel, broken glass).

Contact of blood or body fluids with non-intact skin (e.g., cuts, abrasions, hangnails, rash).

Splashes of blood or body fluids into eyes, nose, or mouth.

Contact of blood over a large area of intact skin.

Puncture by an unidentified sharp object.

In the unlikely event of exposure, Observers and Mentees must immediately seek assistance from the nursing staff, remove any contaminated clothing without further contaminating themselves, and wash the exposed area thoroughly with soap and water. If eyes, nose, or mouth are affected, they must be flushed with a significant amount of running water. All exposures must be reported promptly to the Nursing Supervisor by contacting PIC #1523 through unit staff or the hospital operator.

C. Adhering to Standard Precautions

Standard Precautions are fundamental in preventing the transmission of bloodborne pathogens. They are based on the principle that all blood, body fluids, mucous membranes, and tissues should be treated as potentially infectious.

Precautionary Measures:

Avoid eating, drinking, applying cosmetics, lip balm, or handling contact lenses in patient care areas.

Abstain from performing CPR, participating in a Code 12, or handling any sharp instruments or glass containers that may be contaminated (This directive applies to observers only).

Refrain from assembling or handling containers of contaminated materials (CMCs) that are in use, though assembling new CMCs is permissible (This directive applies to observers only).

Avoid handling patient specimens, placing food or drink in areas designated for specimen storage, or touching surfaces potentially contaminated with blood or body fluids.

Maintain a safe distance from procedures with a risk of blood or body fluid splash or spray.

Do not undertake the cleaning of blood or body fluid spills or handle linen visibly soiled with these fluids.

Following these guidelines diligently is imperative for ensuring your safety, as well as the safety of patients and healthcare staff. Observers and Mentees are encouraged to remain vigilant, adhere to the prescribed safety protocols, and immediately report any incidents or concerns to the appropriate supervisory personnel.

X. Hand Hygiene Protocols

Hand hygiene is recognized as the most crucial practice in preventing the spread of infections. Observers and Mentees are required to adhere strictly to the following hand hygiene protocols.

When to Use Alcohol-Based Hand Rub or Soap and Water:

Ensure hand cleanliness by using an alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water before entering and upon exiting any patient space. This includes patient rooms, bed spaces, and exam rooms.

Hand hygiene is also required before the application of gloves and immediately after their removal.

When to Use Soap and Water:

Use soap and water for handwashing specifically when hands are visibly dirty or contaminated with blood, body fluids, secretions, excretions, or moist body substances.

It's also imperative to wash hands with soap and water before eating, after using the restroom, and after caring for patients who have a green handwashing sign posted outside their room door.

XI. Parking Instructions for UVA Health Clinical Site

Parking regulations are strictly enforced to ensure accessibility and order within the vicinity of UVA Health. Observers and Mentees are advised to adhere to the following parking guidelines.

Prohibited Parking Areas:

Parking is strictly NOT permitted in the Lee Street Garage at any time for students.

Permitted Parking Locations:

Authorized parking is available in the 11th Street Garage (above the D level) at a rate of $4.00/hr* and the 11th Street Garage at a rate of $3.00/hr*.

Street parking is an option, although it is restricted to a maximum duration of 2 hours.

Alternative Parking Solutions:

Students are encouraged to contact UVA Parking and Transportation at 434-924-7231 to inquire about parking permits for designated parking lots. A bus service is available to transport individuals from these lots to the hospital.

*Note: Parking rates are subject to change.

XII. Clinical Site Location and Navigation

UVA Health's clinical site is centrally located, providing accessible care for the community.

Clinical Site Address:

UVA Health

1215 Lee Street

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Site Navigation:

For ease of access, a map and an image depicting the entrance to the emergency department are provided. These resources are intended to assist Observers and Mentees in navigating to the clinical site and familiarizing themselves with the layout of UVA Health facilities.

Observers and Mentees are encouraged to review these guidelines thoroughly to ensure a smooth and compliant experience during their clinical rotations at UVA Health. By adhering to these protocols, individuals contribute significantly to the high standards of healthcare provision and patient safety upheld by UVA Health.

Map

A map and picture of the emergency department entrance are included for your reference.

The emergency department is located at the main entrance of UVA Health on Lee Street. It can be easily accessed by car, public transportation, or walking. Below is the walking path connecting the 11th Street parking garage to the UVA Emergency Department.

Required Identification

The appropriate identification must be worn above the waistline, clearly displaying the student's name, lead instructor, and EMT program.

Affirmation, Acknowledgment, and Agreement Statement

By proceeding to download the UVA Health EMS Student Clinical Rotation Agreement from the University of Virginia Prehospital Education Services page, under the Emergency Department EMS Student Clinical (“UVA ED Clinical”) section, I hereby affirm, acknowledge, and agree to the following terms:

Comprehensive Review:

I affirm that I have thoroughly reviewed and examined all contents of the information displayed on the UVA ED Clinical section of the website. I understand that the information displayed contains critical legal obligations and stipulates the terms and conditions of my participation in the Emergency Department EMS Student Clinical program.

Understanding and Comprehension:

I acknowledge that I have fully read, understood, and comprehended the contents of the UVA ED Clinical section of the website. I recognize that it is my responsibility to ensure that all provisions and stipulations contained are clear to me.

Clarification and Inquiries:

In the event of any uncertainty or the need for clarification regarding any aspect of the information presented, I affirm that I have sought clarification through the authorized channels: Lead Instructor or Educator Coordinator of my respective EMS program. I further acknowledge that all such inquiries have been addressed to my satisfaction, ensuring a complete understanding of my obligations and the expectations set forth in this agreement.

Unconditional Agreement and Compliance:

I hereby agree, without reservation, to comply fully with all requirements, obligations, and stipulations as set forth in the UVA ED Clinical section. I understand that failure to adhere to these terms may result in legal consequences as permissible under applicable laws and regulations.

Legal Binding:

I acknowledge that this Affirmation, Acknowledgment, and Agreement Statement is legally binding. I am aware that this statement, along with the downloaded UVA Health EMS Student Clinical Rotation Agreement, constitutes a legal agreement between UVA Health and me, and I agree to be bound by its terms in their entirety.

By proceeding with the download of the UVA Health EMS Student Clinical Rotation Agreement, I signify my affirmative consent to the terms outlined in this statement and confirm my commitment to uphold all responsibilities and obligations as stipulated in the agreement and this Acknowledgment and Agreement Statement.

Please follow the link below to download the agreement. Fill it out, save the document, and then send it to your lead instructor along with the additional requirements:

UVA Health EMS Student Clinical Rotation Agreement