AEMT Pre-Test Registration

Academic Readiness: Reading, Comprehension, and Written Communication

One of the most overlooked areas in AEMT preparation is reading comprehension. EMS students must be able to read quickly, follow written directions carefully, and extract important details from a patient scenario without missing key findings. Students should review how to identify chief complaints, recognize important positives and negatives in a history, distinguish between stable and unstable findings, and follow multi-step testing instructions accurately.

Written communication matters as well. AEMT students are expected to document clearly, communicate assessment findings in an organized manner, and explain their clinical decisions. Preparing for the pretest should therefore include practice with medical vocabulary, common abbreviations used appropriately, complete sentence responses, and clear clinical language that reflects professional documentation habits.

Math Fundamentals and Measurement

Students should review basic arithmetic before the pretest. That includes multiplication, division, fractions, decimals, order of operations, and rounding when instructed. Weight conversion from pounds to kilograms should be automatic, because medication dosing and pediatric care often depend on rapid and accurate conversion. Blood pressure interpretation should also be comfortable, including understanding systolic and diastolic pressure and calculating mean arterial pressure when asked.

Math preparation should also include ratio thinking and simple medication-related calculations. Even when the question appears straightforward, students should be prepared to show work neatly and avoid preventable errors. The goal is not advanced algebra; the goal is accurate, reliable, clinically useful math under testing conditions.

Anatomy, Physiology, and Medical Terminology

AEMT students should review core anatomy and physiology before the pretest, especially the body systems most relevant to emergency care. At a minimum, students should know the major skeletal landmarks, basic musculoskeletal terminology, anatomical position, directional terms, and the structures of the airway, respiratory system, and circulatory system. Understanding where structures are located and how they function is essential for assessment, splinting, airway management, CPR, and trauma care.

Medical terminology should also be reviewed carefully. Students should be comfortable with common prefixes, suffixes, and root words such as terms meaning above, below, around, bone, vessel, white, inflammation, flow, or prone position. Strong command of medical language makes it easier to understand textbooks, protocols, exam questions, and patient presentations.

Patient Assessment and Clinical Reasoning

Patient assessment remains the foundation of AEMT practice. Students should review scene size-up, scene safety, standard precautions, mechanism of injury and nature of illness, number of patients, the need for additional resources, and initial transport decisions. They should also be able to distinguish what belongs in the scene size-up, the primary assessment, history-taking, focused exam, secondary assessment, and reassessment.

Clinical reasoning should be practiced deliberately. Students should be able to recognize life threats, form a working impression, choose the highest-priority intervention, and adjust that plan when the patient’s condition changes. This includes identifying respiratory failure, shock, altered mental status, uncontrolled hemorrhage, chest pain patterns, stroke findings, seizure differentials, and other time-sensitive emergencies. Students should be prepared to explain not only what they would do, but why they would do it first.

Airway, Respiration, Ventilation, and Oxygenation

Airway and breathing content should be reviewed in depth. Students should know basic airway anatomy, manual airway maneuvers, suctioning, airway adjuncts, oxygen delivery devices, bag-valve-mask ventilation, and the difference between respiratory distress and respiratory failure. Review should include signs such as work of breathing, mental status changes, cyanosis, accessory muscle use, retractions, abnormal respiratory rate, and inadequate tidal volume.

Students should also review the principles of effective ventilation and oxygenation. That means understanding when oxygen is indicated, when ventilatory support is required, how to recognize inadequate breathing, and how to avoid excessive ventilation. If local protocols include capnography or noninvasive ventilation such as CPAP or BiPAP, students should be familiar with those concepts as well, along with the importance of following agency protocol and scope of practice.

Cardiology and Resuscitation

Students preparing for the AEMT pretest should thoroughly review adult, pediatric, and infant resuscitation. This includes recognition of cardiac arrest, the sequence for beginning CPR, safe AED application, teamwork during resuscitation, and the key elements of high-quality chest compressions. Students should also review rescue breathing, pulse checks, CPR-related decision points, and how pediatric patients differ from adults when they are bradycardic, apneic, or poorly perfused.

Medication-related cardiology topics should also be reviewed. Students should know when assisting with a patient’s prescribed nitroglycerin may be appropriate, what major contraindications make that assistance unsafe, and how epinephrine auto-injectors are administered for severe allergic reactions. Students should understand basic shock recognition, perfusion assessment, and the need to reassess vital signs and patient response to treatment continuously.

Trauma Care

Trauma review should include rapid identification of immediate threats to life. Students should be prepared to manage major external bleeding, recognize hemorrhagic shock, apply direct pressure and tourniquets when indicated, protect the airway, provide ventilatory support, and prioritize rapid transport to the appropriate facility. Students should also review chest trauma, open chest wounds, spinal injury recognition, extremity injury management, and the difference between isolated injury and multisystem trauma.

The best trauma answers on the pretest are organized and prioritized. Students should be able to identify what must happen first, what can happen during transport, and what additional resources or ALS interventions may be helpful while still maintaining strong BLS care.

Medical Emergencies, Obstetrics, Neonatal, and Pediatric Care

The medical section of the pretest is broad, and students should prepare accordingly. Review should include diabetic emergencies, altered mental status, seizures, allergic reactions and anaphylaxis, chest pain, toxic or environmental exposure, stroke recognition, respiratory complaints, and common differentials for patients with abnormal mental status or sudden neurologic change. Students should be comfortable identifying when findings suggest a localized problem versus a systemic emergency.

Obstetric and pediatric review are equally important. Students should know the basic assessment of a laboring patient, the significance of ruptured membranes, what concerning fluid characteristics may mean, and the key steps of assisting with childbirth. Newborn care should include warming, drying, stimulation, airway positioning, effective ventilation, APGAR concepts, and recognition of when compressions and rapid escalation are needed. Pediatric patients should be reviewed throughout all topics, because children often present differently than adults and their deterioration may occur quickly.

EMS Operations, Safety, Communication, and Professional Responsibility

Students should not ignore the operations content. A strong AEMT student must understand scene safety, hazardous materials awareness, triage concepts such as START, teamwork, communication, documentation, and legal and ethical responsibilities. They should also understand the importance of accurate radio reports, transfer-of-care communication, patient privacy, and complete documentation that supports continuity of care.

For students practicing in Virginia, there is an additional expectation that they understand state scope of practice and any agency-specific authorization requirements. Some procedures or medications may require additional post-affiliation training and written authorization by the operational medical director. Students should review not only what is nationally tested, but also what is permitted under their state and local protocols.