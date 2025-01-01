AEMT Initial Certification

When patients access the emergency medical system, EMTs provide the care needed to stabilize and transport these patients to care. Many EMTs find that there are additional skills that could improve their ability to do this. Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians (AEMT) are EMTs with added training and certification to provide more interventions in the field.

Students in this program bridge from the EMT to the Advanced EMT level. This bridge program builds on the EMT knowledge and skills. Human systems, pathophysiology, patient assessment, IV fluid management, pharmacology, and basic skills are some of the focused areas in this class.

UVA Health's Prehospital program provides AEMT training once per a year. There will be a waiting list, and students from that list will be notified no later than one week before the start of class.

Though UVA does offer preference to agencies within UVA's catchment area, there is no guaranteed admission. Admission is based on:

Test scores

Recommendations

Agency affiliation

Years of service

Requirements

Current Virginia EMT certification

CPR certification

Applicants must be 18 years or older

Completed high school diploma or GED

Have not been convicted or found guilty of any crime, offense, regulatory violation, or participated in any other prohibited conduct identified in the Virginia Office of EMS regulations

Should be a member in good standing with a Virginia fire or rescue agency

Recommendations from the primary agency Chief/Captain and training officer

Agencies may have additional requirements for sponsorship. Check with your agency leadership.

What to Expect

Classes are in-person and mandatory. They last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This can be challenging for students with full-time jobs.

A large portion of our class is completed online. Students must have access to a laptop or tablet with internet to complete assignments and tests.

This program meets the national educational standards for certification as a National Registry Advanced EMT. It uses clinical and field-based competencies to determine each student's readiness for testing and certification. All students must complete the course with a minimum of 80% before being eligible for testing.

In-hospital clinicals will ONLY be completed at UVA Health. Field internship time will be completed at any agency with a field internship agreement.

Clinical Rotations

UVA Emergency Department (24 hours)

UVA Pediatric Emergency Department (12 hours)

Field Internship (72 hours, varies)

Tuition

Your tuition of $1,705 covers:

Instructors and administrative costs

Supplies

Program polo shirt

Mock practical

Terminal Competency Psychomotor Exam (TCPE)

It does not include: