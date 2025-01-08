Comprehensive Pregnancy & Prenatal Care in Northern Virginia
Prenatal care is one of the most important steps in having a healthy pregnancy. Whether you’re planning for a baby, newly pregnant, or preparing for delivery, UVA Health’s OB-GYN team in Northern Virginia is here to support you every step of the way.
We offer personalized pregnancy care close to home. That means convenient prenatal appointments, trusted maternity providers, and a state-of-the-art hospital for labor and delivery.
At our Northern Virginia locations, you’ll find comprehensive prenatal care, childbirth education, and family-centered delivery options. These are all backed by advanced medical support and a compassionate team.
From your first ultrasound to your baby’s arrival, we make sure you and your growing family feel confident, cared for, and connected. We’ll help you find a location and time that works for your prenatal care.
Start Your Prenatal Care
Our experienced team has guided thousands of families through pregnancy and delivery. And each is a little different. At your prenatal visits, we'll listen to what your family wants, talk about what's important to you, and share options. At each visit, we'll talk about what's needed for your and your baby's health. From concerns about medications to nutrition feedback, we want to answer your questions so you feel secure.
These visits can also be special. We love the experience of letting expectant parents hear their baby's first heartbeat or see their face on ultrasound. These milestones are special, and we’ll make sure you have time to celebrate them.
But we’re also here to safeguard your future. During prenatal visits, we’ll carefully monitor you and your baby to ensure you’re both healthy and catch any potential problems early. With in-office ultrasound, you won't need to wait to find out if everything is okay. And if there are problems, the UVA Health maternal-fetal medicine team can provide support via telehealth or during their in-office visits. That means you’ll have access to the best available advice for any complications or additional risks. And most of the time, you won’t have to leave the comfort of your community.
Here are some of the things we can discuss at your prenatal visits:
- Handling pregnancy symptoms, like nausea
- Getting healthy meals with needed vitamins
- Prenatal vitamin options
- Prenatal genetic testing (if desired)
- Ultrasound timing
- Pregnancy blood test to check for common concerns like anemia
- Establishing pediatric care
- Childbirth classes
Award-Winning Care
U.S. News & World Report awarded UVA Health Prince William the Maternity Care Access award and designated it as a High Performing Hospital for maternity care, the highest possible ranking. This highlights our commitment to serving communities with limited access to maternity services.
Deliver Your Baby
During your prenatal visits, you’ll get the chance to have an appointment with all our providers. That means whenever labor happens, you’ll see a familiar face.
At UVA Health Prince William Medical Center’s Hylton Family Women's & Children's Center, we focus on supporting each individual through labor with care that’s tailored for them. Whether you’d like to walk around, use a birthing ball, or just spend some quiet time with your partner while you finalize your name choices, you choose what you need to do to get through labor.
In addition to our delivery rooms, we also have 2 operating rooms for c-sections, as needed.
With 24/7 anesthesia support, you can decide on an epidural on your time. And if you don’t want an epidural, we can support many different pain management options. We also offer nitrous oxide, focused meditations, and breathing management.
Newborn Care
We’re here to support whatever choice is right for your family. After you've given birth, we'll help you with newborn care. This includes access to our lactation consultants, as well as pediatric specialists, and nurse educators. It's normal to have some questions about learning to care for a baby, and we're here to answer all of them.
With a level III NICU, we can provide routine care as well as focused support for emergencies.
We can also help you establish care for your newborn with a local pediatrician, so you'll always have someone for anything, and everything, that comes up.
Prenatal Classes
Whether it's your first time or you're adding to a growing family, every delivery is different. With our free classes on childbirth and breastfeeding, we want to help you prepare so you know what to expect. Included with these classes are learning guides, time with one of our labor and delivery nurse educators, and information about available options.
High-Risk Care
Our maternal-fetal medicine team helps with high-risk pregnancies. In many cases, they can even offer care remotely, so you don't need to travel. They help with: Preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, heart complications of pregnancy, chronic health conditions, as well as many other risk factors.
Postpartum Support
We'll help you navigate your body's recovery after birth and beyond. Need support with breastfeeding? Our team of internationally board-certified lactation consultants are ready to help. Other postpartum concerns we support include: Getting established with a pediatrician, mental health, and returning to work