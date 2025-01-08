Comprehensive Pregnancy & Prenatal Care in Northern Virginia

Prenatal care is one of the most important steps in having a healthy pregnancy. Whether you’re planning for a baby, newly pregnant, or preparing for delivery, UVA Health’s OB-GYN team in Northern Virginia is here to support you every step of the way.

We offer personalized pregnancy care close to home. That means convenient prenatal appointments, trusted maternity providers, and a state-of-the-art hospital for labor and delivery.

At our Northern Virginia locations, you’ll find comprehensive prenatal care, childbirth education, and family-centered delivery options. These are all backed by advanced medical support and a compassionate team.

From your first ultrasound to your baby’s arrival, we make sure you and your growing family feel confident, cared for, and connected. We’ll help you find a location and time that works for your prenatal care.

Start Your Prenatal Care

Our experienced team has guided thousands of families through pregnancy and delivery. And each is a little different. At your prenatal visits, we'll listen to what your family wants, talk about what's important to you, and share options. At each visit, we'll talk about what's needed for your and your baby's health. From concerns about medications to nutrition feedback, we want to answer your questions so you feel secure.

These visits can also be special. We love the experience of letting expectant parents hear their baby's first heartbeat or see their face on ultrasound. These milestones are special, and we’ll make sure you have time to celebrate them.

But we’re also here to safeguard your future. During prenatal visits, we’ll carefully monitor you and your baby to ensure you’re both healthy and catch any potential problems early. With in-office ultrasound, you won't need to wait to find out if everything is okay. And if there are problems, the UVA Health maternal-fetal medicine team can provide support via telehealth or during their in-office visits. That means you’ll have access to the best available advice for any complications or additional risks. And most of the time, you won’t have to leave the comfort of your community.

Here are some of the things we can discuss at your prenatal visits: