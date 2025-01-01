Overall well-being improves when people feel seen and cared for by their healthcare providers. Building that relationship on common ground, like sharing a community, helps lay a strong foundation.

The Population Health WellAware Community Health Worker program helps patients connect with providers who can tailor services to their goals. The result is trusting relationships that help our neighbors thrive as they live their healthiest lives. Community Health Worker programs improve healthcare outcomes for all.

Our Approach

Our community health workers serve as front-line workers, and serve the same communities where they live. By sharing their lived experiences, they can build trust.

Most patients are seen during home visits, where care can be personalized. We provide better access to care through:

Health-related transportation assistance

Connecting to primary care

Interactive health education

Accompanying patients to appointments

Helping with paperwork

Connecting to resources

We also help patients by addressing barriers to care. This can include the complexities of the healthcare system and learning to manage their own care.

One of the highlights of the WellAware program that contributes to better health is a focus on interactive learning. With hands-on demonstrations, community health workers teach clients about topics like:

Nutrition

Stress

Home safety

Dental care

Chronic disease

Sleep needs

Cancer prevention

Our Results

WellAware leads to significant quality of life improvements for patients and communities. A July 2024 study showed that enrollment in WellAware led to a 58% decrease in emergency room visits and 21% fewer hospital admissions for patients who were in the program for at least 6 months. Patient surveys and feedback also showed that participants were happier with their care, and felt that they could trust their providers.

These results are possible because we meet our patients where they are and teach them how to get where they want to be. In 2023, WellAware provided 809 healthy food deliveries and hot meals, provided transportation to 241 medical appointments, and met with patients in their homes 875 times.