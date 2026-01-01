When patients are being discharged from an in-patient unit to a care facility, coordinating care can be challenging. The Transitions of Care (ToC) program supports timely, safe discharges. By improving collaboration between UVA Health teams and post-acute care partners, patients are better supported on their road to recovery.

ToC offers improved patient care through:

Patient education

Optimizing discharge plans

Ensuring medication reconciliation

Supporting patient engagement

Enhancing care continuity

These measures help patients avoid emergency care or hospital readmission. Which means better patient outcomes and experience. can avoid needing to be readmitted or having to use the emergency room.