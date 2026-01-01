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Population Health Specialists

Population Health Specialists are responsible for supporting a broad range of operational activities within the Population Health department. They collaborate closely with internal stakeholders and external partners to ensure that all patient-facing programs align with the needs of programming and departmental teams, clinical care teams, and broader organizational goals.

 Key Responsibilities

  • Deliver services across multiple programs, supporting interdisciplinary teams to improve health outcomes
  • Lead the development, maintenance, and continuous improvement of departmental workflows and communication materials
  • Support onboarding and training efforts for new staff
  • Collaborate with UVA Health partners to define, gather, and manage data needs
  • Monitor and evaluate hospital readmissions, ED utilization, primary care establishment, length of stay, cost-saving measures for patients, and the Medical Center
  • Identify and address training needs for both internal teams and external collaborators
  • Oversee administrative functions for communities, regions, and state-based Population Health initiatives
  • Provide direct support to the Administrator through meeting participation, stakeholder engagement, and coordination with external contacts

Population Health