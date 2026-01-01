Population Health Specialists
Population Health Specialists are responsible for supporting a broad range of operational activities within the Population Health department. They collaborate closely with internal stakeholders and external partners to ensure that all patient-facing programs align with the needs of programming and departmental teams, clinical care teams, and broader organizational goals.
Key Responsibilities
- Deliver services across multiple programs, supporting interdisciplinary teams to improve health outcomes
- Lead the development, maintenance, and continuous improvement of departmental workflows and communication materials
- Support onboarding and training efforts for new staff
- Collaborate with UVA Health partners to define, gather, and manage data needs
- Monitor and evaluate hospital readmissions, ED utilization, primary care establishment, length of stay, cost-saving measures for patients, and the Medical Center
- Identify and address training needs for both internal teams and external collaborators
- Oversee administrative functions for communities, regions, and state-based Population Health initiatives
- Provide direct support to the Administrator through meeting participation, stakeholder engagement, and coordination with external contacts