Pediatric Access & Team-Based Health

For families trying to provide a healthy life for their children, navigating social networks, resources, and health services can be daunting. Pediatric Access and Team-based Health (PATH) helps families coordinate care. By simplifying healthcare navigation and working to proactively address non-medical factors that influence health, PATH improves long-term health outcomes.

What Is PATH's Mission?

PATH provides coordinated, family-centered care for pediatric patients. This involves:

Improving access

Building teamwork across providers

Addressing everyday needs

Meeting health needs

Who Is PATH for?

Many families face challenges when trying to schedule appointments, find specialists, or understand next steps in their child’s care. PATH makes this process easier. Our team brings together nurses, care coordinators, social workers, and community partners who work closely with your child’s healthcare providers. Together, we help you navigate the healthcare system, connect you with local resources, and make sure important information is shared across your child’s care team.

PATH is especially helpful during major transitions, such as moving from the hospital back home, switching clinics, or managing new medical needs. We also look beyond medical care to understand what might affect your child’s health day-to-day—such as transportation, school concerns, food access, mental health needs, or changes at home. By addressing these non-medical factors early, we help prevent avoidable stress and support your family’s overall well-being.

Our goal is simple: to make pediatric care easier to access, easier to understand, and better coordinated. Families don’t have to manage everything alone—PATH is here to guide, support, and advocate for you at every step.