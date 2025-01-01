The Interactive Home Monitoring (IHM) program is a comprehensive care transition service for eligible patients discharged from the UVA Medical Center. This includes:

Emergency department

Inpatient units

Ambulatory clinics

The program aims to reduce preventable complications and poor health outcomes that often occur after discharge by providing continuity of care through targeted support. A dedicated team of Population Health Case Managers, Clinicians, and Behavioral Health Therapists works directly with patients to address gaps in care, manage behavioral health needs, support follow-up with a primary care provider, and ensure access to appropriate resources. By increasing patient safety, education, and engagement, the program helps reduce hospital readmissions, non-emergent ED visits, and overall length of stay—ultimately improving outcomes and lowering costs for both patients and the Medical Center.

Who Is Eligible?

UVA Health patients who have recently received care in the emergency department, in the hospital, or through outpatient services. Patients must live in Virginia or be staying in the state during treatment. And they are returning home with or without home health care services.

If eligible, the IHM Program provides:

Follow-up appointment scheduling assistance

Home monitoring equipment--if appropriate--and remote vitals monitoring managed by program RNs and APP team are available for patients based on clinical necessity. IHM and APP team care are considered post-discharge hospital services. Insurance is billed for these services, and all patients are informed and consented prior to enrollment.

Post-discharge medication reconciliation completed by an IHM UVA Health Pharmacist

Assessment of health-related social needs

Short-term behavioral health support and/or assistance with finding a long-term counselor

Specialized IHM Programs Include:

Cystectomy