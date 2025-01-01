The Homeless Consult Service is designed to support all patients who may benefit from assistance with housing-related challenges. Its goal is to reduce repeat emergency department visits, hospital readmissions, and length of stay by helping patients access appropriate follow-up care and community resources. It also provides UVA medical students with valuable experience in addressing health-related social needs and supports care teams in developing treatment plans that reflect a patient’s living situation and available resources.

This program assists with a smooth transition of care upon discharge by:

Finding an appropriate placement for discharge

Providing continuity of care

Connecting the patient to unhoused health services in the area, including The Haven and Premier Clinics

Identifying challenges to care and working to address them by offering to connect patients with community resources to help obtain housing, Medicaid, food/groceries, financial assistance, transportation, durable medical equipment, cell phones, IDs, clothing, and more.

Increasing trust and healthcare satisfaction

Referrals and Follow-up Process

Currently, admitted patients can be referred to the program when the primary team or unit social worker identifies an unhoused patient. Once the Homeless Consult Service team is notified, one of the trained student volunteers from the team will visit the patient and thoroughly assess for factors impacting health outcomes and care plans, including challenges related to follow-up care. The student volunteer then coordinates with social work and Population Health's post-acute care teams to address follow-up needs and connect the patient with community resources.

The Homeless Consult Service is currently coordinating with hospitalists, General Medicine and Family Medicine teams, Social Workers and Case Managers, and the Population Health Case Management team to improve care coordination for patients experiencing being unhoused in Charlottesville.

