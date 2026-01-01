Bridge to Primary Care Program
After an in-patient stay or emergency department visit, your provider may include instructions to follow-up with your primary care provider. This follow-up step can help you stay healthy, manage your medications, and avoid being readmitted. But if you don't have a primary care provider, the Bridge to Primary Care Program can help.
What is the Bridge to Primary Care Program?
The Bridge to Primary Care Program is a short-term telehealth service designed for patients without a PCP after discharge. Population Health Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) conduct virtual visits, while our Nurse Navigator connects patients with a long-term PCP for ongoing care.
Program Benefits for Patients
• Follow-up telehealth visits after inpatient or ED discharge
• Medication, lab, and referral management
• Nurse Navigator support to identify and connect with a permanent PCP
• Assistance with insurance or financial resources
• Linkage to local and community support services
Why Primary Care Matters
• Builds a continuous, trusted relationship for long-term health
• Reduces ED visits and hospital readmissions
• Provides access to preventive care, medications, and diagnostic testing
• Supports overall patient wellness and chronic disease management