After an in-patient stay or emergency department visit, your provider may include instructions to follow-up with your primary care provider. This follow-up step can help you stay healthy, manage your medications, and avoid being readmitted. But if you don't have a primary care provider, the Bridge to Primary Care Program can help.

What is the Bridge to Primary Care Program?

The Bridge to Primary Care Program is a short-term telehealth service designed for patients without a PCP after discharge. Population Health Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) conduct virtual visits, while our Nurse Navigator connects patients with a long-term PCP for ongoing care.

Program Benefits for Patients

• Follow-up telehealth visits after inpatient or ED discharge

• Medication, lab, and referral management

• Nurse Navigator support to identify and connect with a permanent PCP

• Assistance with insurance or financial resources

• Linkage to local and community support services

Why Primary Care Matters

• Builds a continuous, trusted relationship for long-term health

• Reduces ED visits and hospital readmissions

• Provides access to preventive care, medications, and diagnostic testing

• Supports overall patient wellness and chronic disease management