The struggles of caregiving. Coping with grief and loss. Responding to life transitions, like a new home or job. There are many reasons why people find themselves in need of support. Population Health's Behavioral Health program provides a team of clinical social workers who can help offer emotional support and connect people to resources that can help individuals cope and problem-solve the challenges they face.

Our Population Health Behavioral Health team offers:

In-person or telehealth support

Psychotherapy services for issues such as depression, anxiety disorders, PTSD, stress, mood impacting healthcare engagement, life transitions, adjustments due to changes from chronic or acute illness and injuries, caregiving burden, grief/loss, addiction, end-of-life concerns, etc.

Evidence-based psychotherapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Motivational Interviewing, Solution-Focused Brief Therapy, Eye-Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)

Psychoeducation about emotional or psychological conditions

Support to learn skills to improve coping and well-being

Referrals to UVA Health behavioral health care providers, community therapists, or agencies for long-term support as needed.

We can only offer support for individuals 18 years or older who are living in Virginia.