Program Overview

The University of Virginia (UVA) Health System PGY2 Pediatric Pharmacy Residency program is a 12-month residency providing concentrated training in pediatric clinical pharmacy practice. The program is designed to prepare the resident to serve as an integral part of interprofessional teams caring for pediatric patients, incorporating evidence-based care in decisions made by the team and providing leadership in medication-related issues.

Residents of the program will have the opportunity to provide care in a wide variety of settings, including pediatric and neonatal intensive care, as well as subspecialties such as pediatric cardiology, emergency medicine, endocrinology, hematology/oncology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, infectious diseases, and solid organ transplant.

Residents completing the program will be prepared to manage pediatric pharmacy operations, including supervision of staff and optimization of technology to aid in medication preparation and administration. They will develop skills to deliver effective training to health care professionals, conduct research, and lead quality improvement initiatives.

Program Description

Program Director/Contact Person:

Christine (Kane) Bryant, PharmD, BCPPS

Assistant Program Director:

Nicole Palazzolo, PharmD, BCPPS