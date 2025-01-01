PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy
Applicant Resources
Application deadline: January 2, 2026
2026-2027 Information Sessions
- Monday, October 27th at 6:00 PM EDT
- Monday, December 1st at 6:00 PM EST
Program Description
Number of positions:
2
How to apply:
|Application Requirements
Rotation Schedule:
|Sample Schedules
Program information:
|Residency Manual
Program Director/Contact Person:
Assistant Program Director:
PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Residents
From left: Andy Whitman (RPD), Lisa Trinh, Max Herbert, Lia Lynch (Assistant RPD) Photo credit: Andrew Richards