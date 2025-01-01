Skip to main content

PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy

Applicant Resources

Application deadline: January 2, 2026

2026-2027 Information Sessions

  • Monday, October 27th at 6:00 PM EDT
  • Monday, December 1st at 6:00 PM EST

Program Description

Number of positions:

2

How to apply:

Application Requirements

Rotation Schedule:

Sample Schedules

Program information:

Residency Manual

Program Director/Contact Person:

Andrew Whitman, PharmD, BCOP

Assistant Program Director:

Lia Lynch, PharmD, BCOP

4 Pharmacy Residents stand at UVA Health, where they study oncological pharmacy

PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Residents

From left: Andy Whitman (RPD), Lisa Trinh, Max Herbert, Lia Lynch (Assistant RPD) Photo credit: Andrew Richards