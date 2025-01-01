PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy
Program Description
PGY2 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas. Residents who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area, if available.
Applicant Resources
Application deadline: January 2, 2026
2026-2027 Information Sessions
- Thursday, November 20th at 3:00 PM EST
- Tuesday, December 23rd at 3:00 PM EST
Number of positions:
1
How to apply:
|Application Requirements
Program information:
Program Director/Contact Person:
Jennifer Walters, PharmD, BCPS
PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Residents
From left: Matt Armstrong, Mackenna Boone, Jennifer Walters (RPD), Dakota Rorie, Mateo Pelja Photo credit: Andrew Richards