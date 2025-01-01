PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy

Program Description

PGY2 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas. Residents who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area, if available.

Applicant Resources

Application deadline: January 2, 2026

2026-2027 Information Sessions

Thursday, November 20th at 3:00 PM EST

Tuesday, December 23rd at 3:00 PM EST

Program Director/Contact Person: