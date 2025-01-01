Skip to main content

PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy

Program Description

PGY2 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas. Residents who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area, if available.

Applicant Resources

Application deadline: January 2, 2026

2026-2027 Information Sessions

Sign up here!

  • Thursday, November 20th at 3:00 PM EST
  • Tuesday, December 23rd at 3:00 PM EST

Number of positions:

1

How to apply:

Application Requirements

Program information:

Program Overview

Sample Schedules

Program Director/Contact Person:

Jennifer Walters, PharmD, BCPS

The Internal Medicine Pharmacy residents at UVA Health's Pharmacy Residency Program

PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Residents

From left: Matt Armstrong, Mackenna Boone, Jennifer Walters (RPD), Dakota Rorie, Mateo Pelja Photo credit: Andrew Richards