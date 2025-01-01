Skip to main content

PGY2 Pharmacy Informatics

Program Description

The PGY2-Pharmacy Informatics Residency program is designed to offer a unique, hands-on, in-depth experience in both the acute care and ambulatory settings. Focus is placed on automation, electronic health records, and interdisciplinary committee experience. Advanced vendor training in areas of interest is encouraged during the residency.

Applicant Resources

Application deadline: January 2, 2026

2026-2027 Information Sessions

Sign up here!

  • Wednesday, October 29th at 2:00 PM EDT
  • Monday, November 24th at 12:00 PM EST
  • Wednesday, December 17th at 7:00 PM EST

Number of positions:

1

How to apply:

Application Requirements

Rotation Schedule:

PGY2 Informatics Schedule

Program information:

Program Overview

Program Director/Contact Person

James Fiebert, PharmD, CPHIMS

Assistant Program Director

Michelle Ha, PharmD

3 PGY2 Pharmacy informatics smile in front of the historic rotunda on UVA grounds

PGY2 Pharmacy Informatics Residents

From left: James Fiebert (RPD), Ysabell Ong, Michelle Ha (Assistant RPD) Photo credit: Hayley Spear