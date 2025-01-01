PGY2 Pharmacy Informatics
Program Description
The PGY2-Pharmacy Informatics Residency program is designed to offer a unique, hands-on, in-depth experience in both the acute care and ambulatory settings. Focus is placed on automation, electronic health records, and interdisciplinary committee experience. Advanced vendor training in areas of interest is encouraged during the residency.
Applicant Resources
Application deadline: January 2, 2026
2026-2027 Information Sessions
- Wednesday, October 29th at 2:00 PM EDT
- Monday, November 24th at 12:00 PM EST
- Wednesday, December 17th at 7:00 PM EST
Number of positions:
1
How to apply:
|Application Requirements
Rotation Schedule:
|PGY2 Informatics Schedule
Program information:
|Program Overview
Program Director/Contact Person
Assistant Program Director
PGY2 Pharmacy Informatics Residents
From left: James Fiebert (RPD), Ysabell Ong, Michelle Ha (Assistant RPD) Photo credit: Hayley Spear