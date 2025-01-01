Program Description

The PGY2-Pharmacy Informatics Residency program is designed to offer a unique, hands-on, in-depth experience in both the acute care and ambulatory settings. Focus is placed on automation, electronic health records, and interdisciplinary committee experience. Advanced vendor training in areas of interest is encouraged during the residency.

Applicant Resources

Application deadline: January 2, 2026

2026-2027 Information Sessions

Wednesday, October 29th at 2:00 PM EDT

Monday, November 24th at 12:00 PM EST

Wednesday, December 17th at 7:00 PM EST

Program Director/Contact Person

James Fiebert, PharmD, CPHIMS

Assistant Program Director

Michelle Ha, PharmD