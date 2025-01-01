Program Description

The UVA Health ASHP-accredited PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency Program builds on Doctor of Pharmacy education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to develop clinical pharmacists in advanced or specialized practice in Infectious Diseases.PGY2 training provides residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated knowledge, skills, and abilities into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic or other specialized positions, and board certification

Program Director/Contact Person:

Heather Cox, Pharm.D., BCIDP

Assistant Program Director:

Lindsay Donohue, PharmD, BCIDP