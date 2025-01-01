Skip to main content

PGY2 Emergency Pharmacy Residency

Program Overview

Number of positions:

1

How to apply:

Application Requirements

Application Deadline:

01/02/2026

Information Sessions:

Last year's recording can be accessed here

Rotation Schedule:

PGY2 Schedule

Program information:

Program Overview

Program Director/Contact Person

Derek Burden, PharmD, BCEMP
(434) 465-0740

Assistant Program Director

John Witucki, PharmD, BCCCP
 

Recording of PGY2 Emergency Pharmacy Information Session

You can watch last year's information session for more details about our PGY2 Emergency Pharmacy Residency.