PGY2 Emergency Pharmacy Residency
Program Overview
Number of positions:
1
How to apply:
|Application Requirements
Application Deadline:
01/02/2026
Information Sessions:
|Last year's recording can be accessed here
Rotation Schedule:
|PGY2 Schedule
Program information:
|Program Overview
Program Director/Contact Person
Derek Burden, PharmD, BCEMP
(434) 465-0740
Assistant Program Director
Recording of PGY2 Emergency Pharmacy Information Session
You can watch last year's information session for more details about our PGY2 Emergency Pharmacy Residency.