PGY2 Emergency Medicine Pharmacy Residency
Program Overview
Number of positions:
How to apply:
|Application Requirements
Application Deadline:
Information Sessions:
|Last year's recording can be accessed here
Rotation Schedule:
|PGY2 Schedule
Program information:
|Program Overview
Biographies:
Program Director/Contact Person
Derek Burden, PharmD, BCEMP
(434) 465-0740
Assistant Program Director
John Witucki, PharmD, BCCCP
Recording of PGY2 Emergency Pharmacy Information Session
You can watch last year's information session for more details about our PGY2 Emergency Pharmacy Residency.