PGY2 Critical Care Pharmacy Residency

Program Description

This residency provides opportunities for clinical pharmacy practice in a variety of adult intensive care units, the emergency department, and the pediatric intensive care unit in a large academic medical center. Additionally, we are a training site for schools of pharmacy and offer opportunities to assist in the precepting of both students and PGY1 residents.

Program Overview

Program Director/Contact Person

Rebecca Hockman, PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP

Assistant Program Director

David Volles, PharmD, BCCCP