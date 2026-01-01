PGY-1 /PGY-2 HSPAL Preceptor Biographies

Danielle Griggs, PharmD, MBA, MS, BCPS

Director of Pharmacy Business Services

Pronouns: she/her/hers

Dr. Griggs is the Director of Pharmacy Business Services at UVA, responsible for pharmacy financial performance, budgeting, supply chain, 340B operations and compliance, contracting, drug shortages, medication utilization, formulary management, and pharmacy policies and procedures. She earned her PharmD from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, and MBA from the University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics. She completed her PGY1/PGY2 HSPA combined program at UNC Hospitals & Clinics, and her Masters of Science from UNC Eschelman School of Pharmacy. Prior to her current role, Danielle was the Pharmacy Manager of Supply Chain & 340B at UVA Health.

Brian Spoelhof, PharmD, BCPS

Manager of Medication Utilization Strategy

Pronouns: he/him/his

Dr. Spoelhof received his Doctor of Pharmacy from the Albany College of Pharmacy in 2011. He then pursued a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Indiana University Health and a PGY2 Critical Care Pharmacy Residency at Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center. Brian’s clinical practice includes Neurocritical care at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and as a Lead Internal Medicine Pharmacist with a focus in Stroke and Neurosciences at Boston Medical Center. He also practiced as a Clinical Pharmacy Manager at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center prior to accepting the role of Manager of Medication Utilization Strategy at the University of Virginia. Brian’s interest areas include adverse effects of medications in neurology and critical care, the effects of drug shortages on patient care, and overcoming cognitive biases to become a more effective preceptor.

Samantha Chetosky, PharmD, MSHA, BCCCP, BCPS

Manager, Pharmacy Clinical Services

Pronouns: she/her/hers

Dr. Chetosky is the Pharmacy Clinical Manager overseeing the Critical Care, Infectious Diseases, Transplant and Overnight Clinical Teams. She received her PharmD degree at the University of Pittsburgh and subsequently completed her PGY1 at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Samantha practiced as a critical care clinical Pharmacist at SMJH while completing her MSHA at VCU. She joined UVA in 2015 as a critical care Pharmacist and was promoted into this role early 2020. She is currently focused on reducing non-value added work and improving workflows for the clinical Pharmacists as well as expanding the role of the Pharmacy Technician at UVA.

Benjamin Kefas, B. Pharm, Msc, PhD

Pharmacy Manager

Pronouns: he/him/his

Dr. Kefas is a Manager of Pharmacy Services. In his role, he serves as the help chain for evenings and nights, collaborating with all pharmacy service lines. Dr. Kefas earned his pharmacy degree at the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Nigeria. After graduating from pharmacy school, he obtained a Master’s Degree in Medical and Pharmaceutical Research and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Medical Sciences (molecular medicine) at Vrije Universiteit Brussels, Belgium, studying the role of AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) in the regulation of pancreatic beta cell function and survival. AMPK is a metabolic sensor that is believed to be important for the treatment of type-2 diabetes and cancer. He completed post-PhD Fellowship at the National Institute of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA, and the Diabetes Research Center, Vrije Universiteit Brussels (VUB) Belgium, where he taught and co-mentored graduate students. Prior to his current role he was a pediatric and adult Hematology/Oncology Clinical Pharmacist and pharmacy supervisor at UVA, where he also served as an Assistant Professor of Neuro-oncology at the department of Neurology, studying the role of Notch, Akt and MicroRNA (non-coding RNA) on the survival/death of Gliomas (Brain tumors) and Glioma stem cells. As pharmacy supervisor, Dr. Kefas spearheaded the operational design and implementation of the Tech-Check-Tech program (a process that allows a trained pharmacy technician to perform the final check of medications prepared by another technician using a barcode-aided system). He has more than 20 peer-reviewed high impact factor international publications and a book chapter. He is an adjunct reviewer for high impact factor international journals. He enjoys teaching and working with students and residents.

James J. Fiebert, PharmD

Pharmacy Informatics and Clinical Decision Support Manager

Pronouns: he/him/his

Dr. Fiebert is the Manager of Pharmacy Informatics and Clinical Decision Support. In this role, he has oversight of the pharmacy informatics team who are responsible for the maintenance of pharmacy systems, integration of new technology, and the retrieval and analysis of pharmacy data. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from St. John’s University. After graduating, he completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, followed by a PGY-2 Pharmacy Informatics Residency at the University of Virginia Health System. Prior to his current position, Dr. Fiebert was a Senior Pharmacy Applications Analyst at UVA Health.

Justin Vesser, PharmD, MS

Director, PGY-1 Community-Based Pharmacy Program

Preceptor for Operations and Admin

Pronouns: he/him/his

Dr. Vesser is the manager of ambulatory pharmacy services and residency program director for the PGY1 Community-Based Pharmacy Residency Program. He earned his PharmD at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama and a Master's of Pharmaceutical Science with a focus on Health Outcomes and Pharmacoeconomics at Virginia Commonwealth University. He oversees operations for UVA outpatient pharmacies and clinical ambulatory pharmacy services. During his time with UVA, he has led the implementation of a novel unit-based meds to beds program. He also oversaw moving a primary outpatient pharmacy to a new location and conversion to a 24/7 operation to better meet patient needs. His interests include team building, developing the role of pharmacy technicians, and designing new pharmacies.

Clarissa Kwak, PharmD, MSHA, BCPS

Manager, Continuum Home Infusion Pharmacy

Pronouns: she/her/hers

Clarissa Kwak received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Linguistics from the University of Virginia and her Doctorate of Pharmacy from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy. Upon completion of pharmacy school, Dr. Kwak completed the PGY1/PGY2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership Residency at UVA Health while completing a Master of Science in Health Administration (MSHA) from Virginia Commonwealth University College of Health Professions. Dr. Kwak currently serves as the Manager of Home Infusion Services at UVA Health. Her areas of interest include pharmacy practice advancement, ambulatory infusion pharmacy operations, providing patients safe and effective care in the comfort of their home, oncology practice management, pharmacy metrics/outcomes, site of care optimization, and process improvement. She is an active member of the American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP) and the Virginia Society of Health-System Pharmacists (VSHP). She currently sits on Vizient’s Oncology Pharmacy Council and serves as the Region 1 VSHP President.

Jordan DeAngelis, PharmD, MS, BCPS

Director, Supply Chain & 340B

Preceptor for Supply Chain & 340B

Pronouns: he/him/his

Dr. Jordan DeAngelis is the Director for Pharmacy Supply Chain and 340B at UVA Health. A United States Air Force veteran, Dr. DeAngelis graduated from UConn School of Pharmacy with his PharmD, received his Master of Science in Health System Pharmacy Administration from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, and completed his PGY1/PGY2 Health System Pharmacy Administration Residency training at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. His current responsibilities include system-wide medication procurement, inventory management & distribution, drug shortage management, pharmaceutical contracting & negotiating, managing vendor relations, 340B program oversight and compliance, and cost containment initiatives.

Joshua Weber, PharmD, MBA-HCM, CSP, BCMTMS

Director, Specialty Pharmacy Services

Preceptor for Specialty Pharmacy

Pronouns: he/him/his

Joshua Weber is a result-oriented, solution-ready, and nationally recognized pharmacy leader with a proven track record of expanding ROI opportunities, developing high-performing teams, and creating significant value-add for various stakeholders: health systems, patients, providers, and payers. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy in 2015 with a PharmD degree and further cemented his business acumen with an MBA in Healthcare Management from Capella University in 2021. From there, he found his footing in the Specialty Pharmacy space, expanding accessible and affordable care to ALL patients with complex and often debilitating conditions. An industry leader, and market disruptor, Josh is experienced in creating innovative and revenue-generating care delivery models, navigating patient access and affordability barriers in Specialty Pharmacy, and focused on value-based care. He has a well-versed understanding of the complex pharmacy ecosystem, pharmacy distribution, contracting, and operations within specialty, hospital, and ambulatory settings.