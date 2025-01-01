Health System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership Residency (HSPAL) / MSHA Program

Applicant Resources

Application deadline: January 2, 2026

2026-2027 Information Sessions

Thursday, September 25th at 7:00 PM EDT

Tuesday, October 21st at 6:00 PM EDT

Wednesday, November 12th at 8:00 PM EST

Friday, December 19th at 4:00 PM EST

Resident Contact:

Joshua Mercure, PharmD, MS

Residency Purpose Statement

UVA Department of Pharmacy Services offers a 2-year PGY1 Pharmacy/ PGY2 Health System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership Residency/ MSHA degree program. Pharmacy graduates/ PGY1 Pharmacy residency applicants who are interested in pursuing PGY2 residency training in Health System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership are ideal candidates for this 2-year program. During the first year of training, the resident is a member of the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency class and adheres to the same expectations of that residency program. During the second year, the resident completes the requirements of the PGY2 Health System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership Residency program. Master's degree coursework is completed throughout the 2 years.

Program Description

PGY1-Program Director/Contact Person:

Katelyn Hipwell, PharmD, MPH

434-460-4842

PGY2-Program Director:

Tyler Goins, PharmD, MSHA, BCPS