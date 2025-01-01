Skip to main content

Health System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership Residency (HSPAL) / MSHA Program

Applicant Resources

Application deadline: January 2, 2026

2026-2027 Information Sessions

Sign up here!

  • Thursday, September 25th at 7:00 PM EDT
  • Tuesday, October 21st at 6:00 PM EDT
  • Wednesday, November 12th at 8:00 PM EST
  • Friday, December 19th at 4:00 PM EST

Resident Contact:
Joshua Mercure, PharmD, MS

Residency Purpose Statement

UVA Department of Pharmacy Services offers a 2-year PGY1 Pharmacy/ PGY2 Health System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership Residency/ MSHA degree program. Pharmacy graduates/ PGY1 Pharmacy residency applicants who are interested in pursuing PGY2 residency training in Health System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership are ideal candidates for this 2-year program. During the first year of training, the resident is a member of the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency class and adheres to the same expectations of that residency program. During the second year, the resident completes the requirements of the PGY2 Health System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership Residency program. Master's degree coursework is completed throughout the 2 years.

Program Description

Number of Positions:

2

Program information and how to apply:

HSPAL Program Overview

Residency Manual

MSHA Information:

VCU MSHA Website

Rotation Schedule:

HSPAL Resident PGY1/PGY2 Sample Schedule

Certifications:

BLS and ACLS Training and Certification (required)
Teaching and Learning Certificate (optional)

Biographies:

Current Residents
Preceptors
Program Director

PGY1-Program Director/Contact Person:
Katelyn Hipwell, PharmD, MPH
434-460-4842

PGY2-Program Director:
Tyler Goins, PharmD, MSHA, BCPS

4 Pharmacy residents stand in front of the historic rotunda on UVA grounds

Health System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership Residents

From left: Tyler Goins (RPD), Joshua Mercure (PGY1), Farehaa Hussain (PGY2), Samantha Chetosky (Assistant RPD) Photo credit: Hayley Spear