Health System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership Residency (HSPAL) / MSHA Program
Application deadline: January 2, 2026
2026-2027 Information Sessions
- Thursday, September 25th at 7:00 PM EDT
- Tuesday, October 21st at 6:00 PM EDT
- Wednesday, November 12th at 8:00 PM EST
- Friday, December 19th at 4:00 PM EST
Resident Contact:
Joshua Mercure, PharmD, MS
Residency Purpose Statement
UVA Department of Pharmacy Services offers a 2-year PGY1 Pharmacy/ PGY2 Health System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership Residency/ MSHA degree program. Pharmacy graduates/ PGY1 Pharmacy residency applicants who are interested in pursuing PGY2 residency training in Health System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership are ideal candidates for this 2-year program. During the first year of training, the resident is a member of the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency class and adheres to the same expectations of that residency program. During the second year, the resident completes the requirements of the PGY2 Health System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership Residency program. Master's degree coursework is completed throughout the 2 years.
Program Description
Number of Positions:
2
Program information and how to apply:
MSHA Information:
|VCU MSHA Website
Rotation Schedule:
Certifications:
BLS and ACLS Training and Certification (required)
Biographies:
PGY1-Program Director/Contact Person:
Katelyn Hipwell, PharmD, MPH
434-460-4842
PGY2-Program Director:
Tyler Goins, PharmD, MSHA, BCPS
Health System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership Residents
From left: Tyler Goins (RPD), Joshua Mercure (PGY1), Farehaa Hussain (PGY2), Samantha Chetosky (Assistant RPD) Photo credit: Hayley Spear