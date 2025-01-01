Skip to main content

PGY1 Community Based Pharmacy Residency

Program Description

Number of positions:

1

How to apply:

Application Requirements

Rotation Schedule:

Resident PGY1/PGY2 Sample Schedule

Program information:

Program Overview (in progress)

Biographies:

Current Residents
Preceptors
Program Director

Program Director/Contact Person:
Justin Vesser, PharmD

Applicant Resources

Application deadline: January 2, 2026

2026-2027 Information Sessions

Sign up here!

  • Monday, September 29th at 7:00 PM EDT
  • Thursday, October 23rd at 7:00 PM EDT
  • Friday, November 14th at 8:00 PM EST
  • Thursday, December 18th at 5:00 PM EST

PGY1-Community Based Residency/Contact Person:
Justin Chan, PharmD