Our Pharmacy Residency Programs
UVA Health has supported postgraduate pharmacy education since 1991 when the PGY1 Pharmacy residency was first accredited by ASHP.
Since then, more residences have been established. All programs are ASHP-accredited, except for PGY2 Internal Medicine which is in pre-candidacy status.
General Program Information
Application deadlines:
January 2, 2026 for all Phase I recruiting programs.
Available PGY2 positions will be known on or before December 1, 2025 (post-Early Commit decisions).
Application Requirements:
Application website:
Starting date:
July 1st (Mandatory GME orientation in late June)
Estimated stipend:
PGY1: $60,606
Conference Funding:
Required resident conference/meeting expenses will be reimbursed including registration, flights or mileage, and lodging.
Service:
PGY1:
PGY2:
Benefits:
Premium medical, dental, vision, and liability insurance
Vacation/Holidays (PTO): 15 days
Sick (inclusive of mental health): 14 days
Professional Leave (interviews, conferences, etc.): 8 days
Training site:
State-owned academic medical center
679 Beds, 568 average daily census
More about UVA Health.
Pharmacy staff:
612
General Residency References
Residency Program Policies and Procedures 2025-2026
UVA GME Benefits
Residency Class Schedules
PGY1 Program Sample Resident Schedule
PGY1 and PGY2 Programs Sample Resident Schedule
Certifications
BLS: required for all residents - training and certification provided by UVA Health
ACLS: program-specific requirement - training and certification provided by UVA Health. Teaching and Learning Certificate (optional)
Awards & Honors
Find out more about awards and honors at the University of Virginia Health System
The University of Virginia PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program was selected as the 2017 ASHP Foundation Residency Excellence Program Award recipient.
The University of Virginia PGY1-Pharmacy Residency Program was selected as a recipient of the ASHP Residency Expansion Grant for 2015-16.
Program Missions & Goals
Post-Graduate Year 1 Pharmacy Residency
PGY1 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives.
Residents who successfully complete PGY1 residency programs will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy (i.e., BCPS), and pursue advanced education and training opportunities including postgraduate year two (PGY2) residencies.
Post-Graduate Year 2 Pharmacy Residencies
PGY2 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas.
Residents who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area, if available.