General Program Information

Application deadlines: January 2, 2026 for all Phase I recruiting programs.

See PhORCAS for most up-to-date information. Available PGY2 positions will be known on or before December 1, 2025 (post-Early Commit decisions). Application Requirements: Application website: Candidate Selection Policy https://www.ashp.org/phorcas Starting date: July 1st (Mandatory GME orientation in late June) Estimated stipend: PGY1: $60,606

PGY2: $64,055

*stipends vary each year, see the GME website for most up-to-date information Conference Funding: Required resident conference/meeting expenses will be reimbursed including registration, flights or mileage, and lodging. Service: PGY1: 416 hours per resident per year

16 hours, mostly every third weekend

4-hour evening shift once every other week

One major holiday and its adjacent weekend

One minor holiday PGY2: 416 hours per resident per year

16 hours every fourth weekend

4-hour evening shift once weekly

One major holiday and its adjacent weekend

One minor holiday

May staff overnight, details vary by program Benefits: Premium medical, dental, vision, and liability insurance Vacation/Holidays (PTO): 15 days Sick (inclusive of mental health): 14 days Professional Leave (interviews, conferences, etc.): 8 days Training site: State-owned academic medical center 679 Beds, 568 average daily census More about UVA Health. Pharmacy staff: 612

General Residency References

Residency Program Policies and Procedures 2025-2026

UVA GME Benefits

Residency Class Schedules

Residency Year Calendar

PGY1 Program Sample Resident Schedule

PGY1 and PGY2 Programs Sample Resident Schedule

Certifications

BLS: required for all residents - training and certification provided by UVA Health

ACLS: program-specific requirement - training and certification provided by UVA Health. Teaching and Learning Certificate (optional)

Awards & Honors

Find out more about awards and honors at the University of Virginia Health System

The University of Virginia PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program was selected as the 2017 ASHP Foundation Residency Excellence Program Award recipient.

The University of Virginia PGY1-Pharmacy Residency Program was selected as a recipient of the ASHP Residency Expansion Grant for 2015-16.

Program Missions & Goals

Post-Graduate Year 1 Pharmacy Residency

PGY1 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives.

Residents who successfully complete PGY1 residency programs will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy (i.e., BCPS), and pursue advanced education and training opportunities including postgraduate year two (PGY2) residencies.

Post-Graduate Year 2 Pharmacy Residencies

PGY2 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas.

Residents who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area, if available.