Activating Pegasus
MedCom is the communications center for UVA Health and provides dispatch services for Pegasus. They can be contacted by:
Telephone:
(800)-552-1826 for Emergency requests in Virginia
8008824354 for Emergency requests out-of-state
Radio
462.950 (Med 9)
462.975 (Med 10)
155.340 (EMS 1)
123.050 (VHF Aviation)
Flight Activation
What information do we need to know? To expedite the dispatching of the aircraft, please have the following information available:
Scene Request:
- Requesting agency
- Name of caller
- Call-back number
- Number and type of patient(s)
- Radio Contact for the LZ coordinator and Radio Frequency
- If available, any initial landing zone information
Inter-facility Request:
- Requesting agency
- Name of caller
- Transferring physician
- Receiving agency
- Receiving physician
- General patient information, including any special requirements
Landing Zone Information
Landing zone information should include the nearest road intersection or north/west coordinates. The helicopter requires an unobstructed flat area of approximately 100 square feet, which should be well marked with cones or other similar marking devices. White lights, such as flood lights, should be avoided at night. The helicopter will make radio contact with the landing zone coordinator while en route to the scene. Information relayed to the flight crew should include any overhead obstructions, wind direction and speed, and the approximate size of the area.
Landing Zone Safety
- LZ personnel should wear eye and ear protection.
- Ensure loose item are secure, including helmets and equipment.
- DO NOT APPROACH the aircraft until directed by the flight crew.
- No vehicles, bystanders, or smoking within 100 feet of aircraft.
- AVOID THE TAIL ROTOR and allow no personnel to approach the rear of the aircraft.
- The main rotor of the August 109E Power is lowest at the front of aircraft. Approach and depart from the aircraft 90 degrees from the side of the aircraft at the direction of the flight crew.