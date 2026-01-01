Activating Pegasus

MedCom is the communications center for UVA Health and provides dispatch services for Pegasus. They can be contacted by:

Telephone:

(800)-552-1826 for Emergency requests in Virginia

8008824354 for Emergency requests out-of-state

Radio

462.950 (Med 9)

462.975 (Med 10)

155.340 (EMS 1)

123.050 (VHF Aviation)

Flight Activation

What information do we need to know? To expedite the dispatching of the aircraft, please have the following information available:

Scene Request:

Requesting agency

Name of caller

Call-back number

Number and type of patient(s)

Radio Contact for the LZ coordinator and Radio Frequency

If available, any initial landing zone information

Inter-facility Request:

Requesting agency

Name of caller

Transferring physician

Receiving agency

Receiving physician

General patient information, including any special requirements

Landing Zone Information

Landing zone information should include the nearest road intersection or north/west coordinates. The helicopter requires an unobstructed flat area of approximately 100 square feet, which should be well marked with cones or other similar marking devices. White lights, such as flood lights, should be avoided at night. The helicopter will make radio contact with the landing zone coordinator while en route to the scene. Information relayed to the flight crew should include any overhead obstructions, wind direction and speed, and the approximate size of the area.

Landing Zone Safety