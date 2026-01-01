Since 1984, Pegasus has been a vital part of UVA Health. Our team provides specialized medical care to critically ill and injured patients while transporting them to our advanced facilities.

The name Pegasus was chosen through a contest at the medical center. Pegasus was the winner because of the myths about pegasus carrying the wounded and saving lives. While our program has continued to grow and change, the winged horse has remained on the side of our air transport.

Pegasus Air

Our primary helicopter is the EC145e, manufactured by Airbus Helicopters Inc. and customized for medical operations by Metro Aviation.

The EC145e has a twin-engine system. This allows for navigation in urban environments as well as the wide range of terrain we encounter. The exceptional range and endurance of our helicopter guarantee extended flight time. That means we can reach destinations quickly and reliably.

The spacious cabin allows us to transport complex patients. This includes those who need mechanical support like:

Impella device

Intra-aortic balloon pump

ECMO

This space also makes it easier to load and unload the transport incubator needed for critically ill newborns being transported to the UVA Health Children's NICU.

Our helicopter also has many safety systems. These include:

Advanced terrain awareness

Traffic collision avoidance

Advanced autopilot capabilities

The aircraft features an advanced avionics suite that enhances situational awareness and enables precise navigation. The integrated flight management system, weather radar, and advanced communication tools ensure optimal operational efficiency, empowering pilots to make informed decisions and navigate safely in all conditions.

Pegasus:

Uses night vision goggles for all flights conducted at night

Is single-pilot, IFR-rated

Is equipped with color weather radar

All of our pilots are highly skilled and undergo rigorous proficiency training. We maintain our own maintenance facility with two full-time mechanics; all aircraft are hangared. We use a backup helicopter with several other Medevac programs in the region when the primary helicopter requires maintenance.

Pegasus Ground

Pegasus ground is an ambulance designed for critical care transport. Braun Ambulances Inc. built this on a 2016 Freightliner M2 crew-cab chassis. It's based at the University Medical Center in Charlottesville, and has responded to interfacility, on-scene, and mass-casualty events in both Virginia and West Virginia.

The Pegasus Crew

The medical crew configuration consists of a registered nurse and a critical care paramedic. If necessary, other crew configurations may be used when patient condition or mission requirements dictate.

Medical crew members are trained in all aspects of emergency care, including advanced life support and the use of specialty devices. All crew members have the capability to transport all types of patients.

Medical crew members maintain certifications or experience in: