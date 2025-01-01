MyChart 2-Step Verification FAQs

When it comes to your healthcare information, security is important. That's why MyChart, the digital patient portal UVA Health uses, has 2-step verification. This offers an additional layer of security on top of your secure password.

After entering your username and password, you'll receive a text or email. In it, you'll get a verification code. Without your phone or access to your email, others can't access your healthcare information.

What is 2-step verification?

2-step verification uses 2 different steps to make your MyChart account secure and safe from online theft.

Many healthcare organizations use 2-step verification to protect online accounts of their patients.

Why is UVA Health requiring 2-step verification?

2-step verification protects your user account. The second step to verify your identity prevents anyone but you from accessing your account. Even if they know your password.

Do I still have to use my username and password with 2-step verification?

Yes. 2-step verification does not replace your username and password. It’s just an added step for extra protection.

The 2 steps:

First, you log in to MyChart, as usual, with your username and password. Then, you enter a verification code that you get by text or email.

These 2 steps together keep your account secure, even if someone has your password.

What if I don't get a verification code?

If you don’t receive the code, check your email’s spam or junk folder and any other email addresses associated with your account. If you still haven’t received a code, click the “Resend Code” link.

What if I can’t access my account?

You can get help from the MyChart Help Desk 24/7. Call 434.243.2500.

Do I need to complete 2-step verification every time I log in to MyChart?

No. After entering the verification code, you can click “Skip this step next time.” You won’t have to complete 2-step verification again on that device or browser.

Can I turn off 2-step verification?

Yes, though we don’t advise you to do this.

To turn it off, follow these steps: