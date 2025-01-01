Former Novant Patient MyChart FAQs

What is MyChart?

MyChart is a free, electronic health records portal that puts all your health information into one convenient place to help you manage your health information, including:

Request or see appointments

Communicate with your healthcare provider

Renew prescriptions

See test results

View medical records

Pay your bill

Why am I receiving a new UVA Health MyChart Account?

On July 1, 2021, UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center, UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, associated medical clinics, and outpatient facilities became fully owned and operated by UVA Health. With this exciting change comes some technology updates to better align all UVA Health patients and facilities on the same information technology systems. As a part of this effort, patients will receive a new UVA Health MyChart account.

You can access your new UVA Health MyChart account on November 2, 2022, when other updates to our information technology systems occur.

What does this new account mean for me?

As a patient of UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center, UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, or a UVA Health associated provider practice, you will now be able to view your UVA Health medical records and providers in one place through the UVA Health MyChart patient portal.

Your most recent historical patient medical information from your Novant Health MyChart will show up in your new UVA Health MyChart on November 2, 2022.

Additional prior records will be available in the future as we complete setting up accounts for all of our patients. As of November 2, 2022, you can log in to your UVA Health MyChart account. We encourage you to check that your new account is correct.

Do I need to create a new MyChart account?

No, if you currently have a Novant Health MyChart account, you don't need to create a UVA Health MyChart Account. We'll set that up for you.

How do I log into my UVA Health MyChart account?

On or after November 2, 2022, you can log in to your UVA Health MyChart and use the same username and password you currently use with your Novant Health MyChart Account.

New Users = Activation Code

If you are a new user, you'll need to request an activation code from your provider or clinic. You can find the code on your enrollment letter or After Visit Summary®; follow the New User prompts on the link.

Will my MyChart username change?

No, if you don't have a UVA Health MyChart account, you'll use the same username you currently use to log in to your Novant Health MyChart account.

Yes, if your Novant Health MyChart username is already in use for an existing UVA Health MyChart account. Your UVA Health MyChart account username will be your Novant Health MyChart username plus .uva.

For example:

Name: John Smith

Novant Health MyChart Username: Johnsmith2

New UVA Health MyChart Username: Johnsmith2.uva

Note: If you already have an existing UVA Health MyChart account, you'll see your medical records from visits at UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center, UVA Health Prince William Medical Center. You'll continue to use your existing UVA Health MyChart login and password.

Who can I contact if I need UVA Health MyChart support?

Contact the UVA Health MyChart support desk at 434.243.2500.

What about paying my bill?

You can pay your medical bills using MyChart. However, you'll need to pay bills before and after Nov. 1 using different MyChart accounts.

Read the former Novant patient billing FAQs.

Which medical records will be copied to my new UVA Health MyChart account?

Medical records from care you received at one of the following UVA Health sites will show in your new UVA Health MyChart account:

UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center

UVA Health associated medical clinics and outpatient facilities

You'll have access to the following medical records when you access your UVA Health MyChart:

Medical Record: Years of Prior Records Available in Your New UVA Health MyChart Account: Your Provider’s Notes 7 years Your Health Vitals 3 years outpatient and inpatient newborns Medical Encounters 10 years Lab Test Results General Blood Chemistry Tests – 5 years Microbiology Test Results – 5 years Blood Banking Test Results – 5 years Pathology Results– 10 years Point-of-Care Test Results – 3 years Imaging Test Results 10 years Cardiology Test Results 5 years



If you already have an existing UVA Health MyChart account, your medical records from visits at a facility listed above will be visible in your existing UVA Health MyChart.

Do I still need my Novant Health MyChart account?

Yes. Keep your Novant Health MyChart account so that you can:

Use it if you use a Novant Health service in the future

You can access historical medical records

Pay bills from services before Nov. 2, 2022

I have proxy access for my child(ren)’s MyChart, will I need to take any action?

Adolescent patients ages 13 to 17 with a Novant Health MyChart account will receive a new UVA Health MyChart account. Caregivers who have proxy access to an adolescent patient’s Novant Health MyChart account will be able to view only billing and messaging in their child's UVA Health MyChart account after November 2, 2022.

After this change, you will also need to request Proxy access to the UVA Health MyChart account just as you did with your Novant Health MyChart account. After the form is received and the information has been verified, you'll receive a time-sensitive e-mail with access information.

See how to request proxy access.

Note: Proxy accounts are not available for patients 12 and younger.

What if I am a patient of an associated UVA Health medical clinic?

If you are a patient of a UVA Health medical clinic listed below, you can view your UVA Health medical records and providers in one place through the UVA Health MyChart patient portal on or after November 2, 2022.

UVA Health Breast Surgery Haymarket

UVA Health Behavioral Health Manassas

UVA Health Behavioral Health Prince William

UVA Health Breast Surgery Manassas

UVA Health Bull Run Family Medicine Haymarket

UVA Health Bull Run Family Medicine Manassas

UVA Health Cardiology Haymarket

UVA Health Cardiology Manassas

UVA Health Cardiology Warrenton

UVA Health Children's Pediatrics Manassas

UVA Health Diabetes and Nutrition Manassas

UVA Health Family and Sports Medicine Bristow

UVA Health Family Medicine Gainesville

UVA Health General Surgery Haymarket

UVA Health General Surgery Manassas

UVA Health General Surgery Woodbridge

UVA Health Internal Medicine Manassas

UVA Health Neurology Manassas

UVA Health Obstetrics and Gynecology Gainesville

UVA Health Obstetrics and Gynecology Haymarket

UVA Health Obstetrics and Gynecology Manassas

UVA Health Obstetrics and Gynecology Warrenton

UVA Health Pre-Surgical Care Prince William

UVA Health Spine Manassas

UVA Health Surgical Care Haymarket

UVA Health Surgical Care Warrenton

UVA Health Urgent Care Bristow