Medical Records & MyChart

Use this free, secure, online tool to:
- Request or see appointments
- Communicate with your doctor
- Renew prescriptions
- See test results
- View medical records
- Pay your bill
Get started at mychartuva.com.
Questions? Call the MyChart Helpdesk.
Use Your Phone or Tablet
Download the app on your smartphone or tablet: Available on Apple or Android.
Healthcare Provider?
Sign up to access online patient medical records.
Manage Your Medical Records
To access or share your medical records in MyChart:
- Go to the Menu
- Open Sharing Hub
Can’t Use MyChart?
See the other ways to access and share your medical records.
Seeing Your Child's or Another Adult's Medical Records
Learn about gaining access to another person's medical records, in print or online.
Your Healthcare Privacy
We keep your medical records private. Read about HIPAA and our privacy practices.
MyChart Self-Service Tools
With MyChart, you have many ways to manage your health and stay connected to your care team. When you need prescriptions refilled, copies of your scans, or more information, MyChart can help.
MyCharts's self-service tools let you get needed services with little hassle. This table shows some recommended ways of using MyChart:
Use MyChart’s to:
Send a MyChart Message to:
Call Your Care Team If You:
· Request refills of your prescriptions
· Ask basic questions about your care plan
· Ask questions about your test results
· Send medical photographs
· Have a rapid change in health or new symptoms not discussed before (in case of emergency, call 911).
· Need an answer on the same day
· Need to talk about a detailed or complex issue
How to Find Your Scans in MyChart
You can see, print, and share the images and results of your X-ray, MRI, mammogram, CT and other scans in MyChart.
Find Your Scans in MyChart
- Log in.
- Under the Health section, go to Test Results.
- To view imaging results, click on the chest X-ray icon of the scan you want to see. This will bring up the details of your scan, explaining what the scan found.
- At the bottom of the screen, click the link to view your scans under PACS Images.
- From here, you can save, print, and share both the images and the report.