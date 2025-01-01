Website Translation: View Our Websites in a Different Language

What is website translation?

Our patients are the center of all we do. We’re committed to providing the best care experience to the communities we serve.

That’s why you can now choose to translate both the UVA Health and UVA Health Children’s websites into languages other than English, so you can read them in a language that you choose.

How do I choose a language to translate this website into?

Click on the icon that looks like a globe at the top right corner of the page. You’ll see a menu with a list of languages. Click the language you want. The website will then display all text in the language you chose.

What languages can I choose from?

The languages you can choose from are:

English

Spanish

Korean

Arabic

Dari

We’re offering these language options based on our local patient communities. We may offer more options in the future.

How do I return the website to English?

Click on the icon that looks like a globe and choose English from the menu.

If I choose to translate your website into another language, are there any parts of the text that won’t be translated?

The only text you won’t see translated are:

Names of providers or clinics

Street addresses

Provider employment categories (Independent Providers, UVA Health Providers)

What if I’m looking for a translator or interpreter for an in-person visit or over the phone?