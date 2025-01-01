Visiting the Hospital
Need Help? Call Patient & Guest Services
Charlottesville
Prince William
Haymarket & Culpeper
Visiting Hours
You can visit a patient in the hospital:
- 24/7 at Charlottesville
- 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Culpeper, Prince William, and Haymarket
Designated Support Persons for People With Disabilities
If you're a patient with disabilities who requires a designated support person, they are allowed to accompany you during your admission for healthcare. For more information, see the rules for designated support persons.
Bringing Your Child as a Visitor
In most cases, children can visit someone in the hospital. However, some areas, such as the behavioral health areas, have more restrictions. Call the hospital before you go to confirm.
- An adult must be with anyone under 18 at all times.
- Only people over 18 can stay with a patient overnight.
- Don't let children play on the floor.
Coming to UVA Health University Medical Center in Charlottesville? See details on entrances, shuttles, and more on getting where you need to go.
Safety Guidelines
When visiting a patient:
- Wash your hands
- Don't visit if you're sick
- Wear a pass at all times, available at the information or security desk
Do You Need a Mask?
It depends on the location and situation. If you're unsure whether you'll need a mask, call ahead to ask.
Places That Are Mask-Optional
You don't need a mask at:
- Most clinics
- In most public spaces at our hospitals
- Emergency rooms
Anti-Discrimination Policy
We don't restrict, limit, or otherwise deny visitation privileges on the basis of race, age, color, national origin, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or gender expression. See our nondiscrimination notice.