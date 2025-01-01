Visiting the Hospital

Visiting Hours

You can visit a patient in the hospital:

24/7 at Charlottesville

9 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Culpeper, Prince William, and Haymarket

Designated Support Persons for People With Disabilities

If you're a patient with disabilities who requires a designated support person, they are allowed to accompany you during your admission for healthcare. For more information, see the rules for designated support persons.

Bringing Your Child as a Visitor

In most cases, children can visit someone in the hospital. However, some areas, such as the behavioral health areas, have more restrictions. Call the hospital before you go to confirm.