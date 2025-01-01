Coming to UVA Health University Medical Center

When you arrive, we have people in parking areas and at front doors to help you.

Where to Enter

Everyone must use the following entrances.

University Hospital (Main Hospital):

5 a.m.-7 p.m. – Use main lobby entrance

7 p.m.-5 a.m. – Use Emergency Department entrance

Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center and Education Resource Center:

Monday - Friday: 6:00 A.M. - 7:30 P.M.

Saturday - Sunday: 7:30 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.



– Use Education Resource Center Main Entrance

– Use Education Resource Center Main Entrance After normal operating hours – Use ground level Lee St. Garage Lobby entrance (L Level) for access to 24-hour pharmacy; buzz-in and pharmacy staff will direct you

Battle Building:

Monday - Friday: 8 A.M. - 5:30 P.M – Use Battle Building Main Entrance, or 3rd floor entrance from 11th Street garage

Emergency Department/South University Hospital Tower:

Use main Emergency Department entrance on Lee Street

West Complex: