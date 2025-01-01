Coming to UVA Health University Medical Center
Charlottesville
When you arrive, we have people in parking areas and at front doors to help you.
- See maps and directions
- Find parking
- Use the shuttle service
Where to Enter
Everyone must use the following entrances.
University Hospital (Main Hospital):
- 5 a.m.-7 p.m. – Use main lobby entrance
- 7 p.m.-5 a.m. – Use Emergency Department entrance
Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center and Education Resource Center:
- Monday - Friday: 6:00 A.M. - 7:30 P.M.
- Saturday - Sunday: 7:30 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.
– Use Education Resource Center Main Entrance
- After normal operating hours – Use ground level Lee St. Garage Lobby entrance (L Level) for access to 24-hour pharmacy; buzz-in and pharmacy staff will direct you
- Monday - Friday: 8 A.M. - 5:30 P.M – Use Battle Building Main Entrance, or 3rd floor entrance from 11th Street garage
Emergency Department/South University Hospital Tower:
- Use main Emergency Department entrance on Lee Street
- Monday - Friday: 6:00 A.M. - 6:00 P.M.
Saturday: 6:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. – use main building entrance
- Hospital Drive and Eye Clinic entrances are closed
- Patients who usually park in the Hospital Drive lot should now park in the West Complex lot