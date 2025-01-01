Getting Texts From UVA Health: FAQs
We’re using a new service for text messaging. Connected to your MyChart account, you can send and receive messages about your healthcare at UVA Health.
Because of state requirements, you must opt into our new service, even if you already get texts from us. Opt-in by texting START to 62063.
How does the new text messaging service benefit me?
You’ll now have more ways to communicate with us about:
- Your visits and care
- MyChart account
- Billing questions and payments
We’ll be able to respond to you via text.
What kind of updates and notifications will I get?
You'll get messages with:
- Visit updates
- Pre-visit check-in links
- Care reminders
- Prescription reminders
- Billing notifications
- New test result links
What else can I do via text?
You can perform several tasks, including:
- Confirm, cancel, and reschedule appointments
- Accept appointment offers
- Pay bills
Can I communicate directly with my provider over text?
No. If you'd like to send a message directly to your provider, you can do so in your Mychart account.
Does this cost anything?
We won’t charge you. But your phone company’s text-messaging charges will apply, as they do for any texting you do.
What languages can I use to communicate by text?
You'll be able to communicate with us by text in these languages:
- Arabic
- Danish (Denmark)
- Dutch (Netherlands)
- English
- Finnish (Finland)
- French
- German
- Norwegian
- Russian
- Simplified Chinese
- Spanish
- Swedish
- Vietnamese
If I already get texts from UVA Health, do I have to do anything?
Yes. If you still want to get texts from UVA Health, you must opt into the new system.
How do I opt into the new text system?
After July 25, you can opt-in by texting START to 62063.
What if I don't have an account or can’t access MyChart?
You don’t need to access MyChart to text with us and take actions that you normally would in MyChart.
Do I need internet access to text with UVA Health?
No. You only need to be able to send and receive text messages.