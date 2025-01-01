Getting Texts From UVA Health: FAQs

We’re using a new service for text messaging. Connected to your MyChart account, you can send and receive messages about your healthcare at UVA Health.

Because of state requirements, you must opt into our new service, even if you already get texts from us. Opt-in by texting START to 62063.

How does the new text messaging service benefit me?

You’ll now have more ways to communicate with us about:

Your visits and care

MyChart account

Billing questions and payments

We’ll be able to respond to you via text.

What kind of updates and notifications will I get?

You'll get messages with:

Visit updates

Pre-visit check-in links

Care reminders

Prescription reminders

Billing notifications

New test result links

What else can I do via text?

You can perform several tasks, including:

Confirm, cancel, and reschedule appointments

Accept appointment offers

Pay bills

Can I communicate directly with my provider over text?

No. If you'd like to send a message directly to your provider, you can do so in your Mychart account.

Does this cost anything?

We won’t charge you. But your phone company’s text-messaging charges will apply, as they do for any texting you do.

What languages can I use to communicate by text?

You'll be able to communicate with us by text in these languages:

Arabic

Danish (Denmark)

Dutch (Netherlands)

English

Finnish (Finland)

French

German

Norwegian

Russian

Simplified Chinese

Spanish

Swedish

Vietnamese

If I already get texts from UVA Health, do I have to do anything?

Yes. If you still want to get texts from UVA Health, you must opt into the new system.

How do I opt into the new text system?

After July 25, you can opt-in by texting START to 62063.

What if I don't have an account or can’t access MyChart?

You don’t need to access MyChart to text with us and take actions that you normally would in MyChart.

Do I need internet access to text with UVA Health?

No. You only need to be able to send and receive text messages.