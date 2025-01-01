Social Workers
When You Can't Do It Alone
A hospital stay can cause stress for patients and their families. Sometimes, it's too much to do alone, or even for your family as a whole. That’s where social workers come in.
Available from 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 p.m., seven days a week, social workers can help with:
- Moving back to your home or community
- Coordinating services after leaving the hospital
- Dealing with emotional stress
- Managing difficult family or social situations
- Finding financial eligibility programs
Talk to a social worker: Call 434.924.2713