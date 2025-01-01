When You Can't Do It Alone

A hospital stay can cause stress for patients and their families. Sometimes, it's too much to do alone, or even for your family as a whole. That’s where social workers come in.

Available from 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 p.m., seven days a week, social workers can help with:

Moving back to your home or community

Coordinating services after leaving the hospital

Dealing with emotional stress

Managing difficult family or social situations

Finding financial eligibility programs

Talk to a social worker: Call 434.924.2713