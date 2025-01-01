Interpretation & Translation

Interpreter Services

We offer free interpreter services for patients and families with Limited English Proficiency (LEP) or who are deaf or hard of hearing under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.* Hospital staff are responsible for arranging for this assistance.

Our facility has instant 24-hour access to telephonic interpretation services. Also available: staff interpreters, trained and tested volunteer interpreters and agency interpreters.

Sign Language Interpreter

A certified sign language interpreter is available for deaf or hard of hearing patients and visitors. TDD, closed-captioned televisions, assistive listening devices, magnifiers and select large-print documents are available.

Document Translation

Many vital forms and documents have been translated into Spanish. Documents in other languages or documents that are not translated will be interpreted by an interpreter either in person or over the phone.

Website Translation

You can now choose to view the UVA Health and UVA Health Children's websites in different languages. By clicking the globe icon on the top right of the website, you can translate these websites into:

English

Spanish

Korean

Arabic

Dari

See answers to frequently asked questions at our website translation FAQ page.

*Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964: "No person in the United States shall, on the grounds of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance." 42 U.S.C. Section 2000d