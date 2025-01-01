Bereavement: When a Loved One Dies
When someone you love dies, you may experience shock, grief and sadness.
You may stay at the bedside with your loved one for a short period of time if you wish. When you are ready, you will need to find support and make decisions.
Support After Loss
We have a team, Decedent Affairs, dedicated to helping you navigate the emotional and logistical challenges following a death. When someone dies, we can walk you through next steps and help you find the information you need.
Overwhelmed? How We Can Help
- A hospital chaplain, who can provide a prayer or other spiritual support when your loved one is dying or has died
- Social workers can help with a range of issues, from emotional strain to logistical matters
How Others Can Help
If people want to help, you can ask them to:
- Answer the phone or door
- Notify others of the death
- Make a list of phone calls, letters, flowers, food donations and other gifts
- Help you make funeral or memorial service arrangements
- Accompany you to the funeral home