Bereavement: When a Loved One Dies

When someone you love dies, you may experience shock, grief and sadness.

You may stay at the bedside with your loved one for a short period of time if you wish. When you are ready, you will need to find support and make decisions.

Support After Loss

We have a team, Decedent Affairs, dedicated to helping you navigate the emotional and logistical challenges following a death. When someone dies, we can walk you through next steps and help you find the information you need.

Overwhelmed? How We Can Help

A hospital chaplain, who can provide a prayer or other spiritual support when your loved one is dying or has died

Social workers can help with a range of issues, from emotional strain to logistical matters

How Others Can Help

If people want to help, you can ask them to: