AI for Note-Taking During Your Visit: Dax Copilot FAQs

UVA Health uses DAX Copilot, a software that helps take notes of your conversations with your doctor during clinical appointments and hospital stays. These notes are then kept in your MyChart.

Not every provider will be using DAX Copilot. If your provider does plan to use it, they'll let you know. Tell your provider at the beginning of your visit if you prefer not to use it.

How does DAX Copilot work?

DAX Copilot uses "ambient listening" technology on your provider’s phone to securely record the conversation between you and your provider.

After, the recording is turned into medical notes for your provider to review and complete. You can also see these notes in your MyChart after your visit.

What is ambient listening?

"Ambient listening" is a type of voice recognition technology. It uses AI to listen to, understand, and analyze conversations between you and your provider.

What are the benefits of using this note-taking technology?

Using DAX Copilot lets your doctor spend more time focusing on you instead of typing on the computer during or after your visit. It may also help providers see more patients in less time. This can:

Reduce wait times

Improve access to care

Improve the quality of the care you receive

Using DAX Copilot also helps make sure that we're not missing any important health information you've brought up.

Does my doctor have to use DAX Copilot during my appointment? What if I don't want them to use it?

Your doctor will only use DAX Copilot if you're comfortable with it.

Is my health information secure if my doctor uses DAX Copilot?

Yes. DAX Copilot is hosted on the Microsoft Azure cloud, which is certified by the Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST®). That mean it meets the HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF®). These are strict security standards made for the healthcare industry.

The company that created DAX Copilot is required to keep your information safe and make sure it’s not shared. UVA Health has also reviewed the company’s privacy practices to make sure your information stays secure.

How long is my information stored?

Information from each appointment is stored for 1 year in case your provider needs to review it. After a year, the recordings are deleted.

Does DAX Copilot work correctly if there are more than 2 people in the room?

Yes. More than 2 people can be part of the conversation (for example, a second consulting physician or a family member). DAX Copilot will still capture the important health information and include it in the clinical notes.

How does DAX Copilot handle “chit-chat” between people?

DAX filters out any conversation that isn't related to the medical exam. It only records important health information. Casual conversation isn't included in your medical notes.

What if I change my mind and no longer want my provider to use DAX Copilot during my appointment?

Your provider can stop DAX Copilot from recording the conversation at any time during your visit. If needed, they can also restart it to capture any important medical information you forgot to say during the first recording.

How do I see the notes created by Dax Copilot in my MyChart?

To see your clinical notes, log in to MyChart and click on the "Health" tab.

MyChart is a secure online portal that lets you easily access your health information anytime. You can sign up for MyChart or get more info here: MyChart.