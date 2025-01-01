SMS Terms & Conditions

When you sign up for text messages from UVA Health, you're signing up to receive text messages related to your relationship with UVA Health, including:

Updates related to your visits

UVA Health MyChart account

One-time passcode

Billing notifications

Prescription reminders

Care management

Security

Text messages aren't secure. They may be seen by people who have access to your phone. You should not use text messages to communicate directly with your care team about specific medical questions. For specific treatment questions, call your clinic, make an appointment, or use MyChart to communicate with your care team.

Opting Out

You can opt out of SMS messages by texting STOP to the respective short code. Your opt-out request will generate one final message confirming that you have been unsubscribed. You will no longer receive SMS messages from the short code you opted out from. If you want to join again, sign up using UVA Health MyChart or text HELP to the short code for instructions.

Having Issues?

If you're experiencing issues with the messaging program, you can reply with the keyword HELP for more assistance or get help directly from the UVA Health MyChart helpdesk by calling 434.234.4302.

Carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages.

Message and data rates may apply for any messages sent to you from us and to us from you. Message frequency may vary.

See the UVA Health Privacy Policy.