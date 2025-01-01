Skip to main content

Free Shuttle at UVA Health Medical Center

This free shuttle bus service runs regularly between UVA Health clinics, selected parking areas, and guest lodging. 

Buses run to:

  • University Hospital
  • West Complex
  • Jefferson Park Medical Office Building/11th Street Garage
  • Hospitality House
  • Ronald McDonald House
  • Fontaine Research Park
  • Northridge Medical Park
  • Orthopedic Center Ivy Road

How to Find a Shuttle

You can get help finding a shuttle by:

  • Picking up a print schedule at an information desk
  • Letting a staff member know you need a shuttle
  • Calling 434.982.1600
  • Viewing one of the schedules below

After-hours or weekend? Call 434.982.1600 to schedule a pick-up. 

Blue Route: Medical Center Shuttle

See the full blue route schedule

Monday – Friday, 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday, 7:20 a.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Bus arrives every 30 minutes at the following locations: University Hospital, West Complex, Jefferson Park Medical Office Building/11th Street Garage, Hospitality House, and the Ronald McDonald House.

Red Route: Fontaine Research Park Shuttle

See the full red route schedule

Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Bus arrives every 30 minutes at the following locations: University Hospital, Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, UVA Encompass Health 515, Medical Research Building 480, Clinical Buildings 415 and 500, JPA Pinn-Hall and West Complex.

Yellow Route: Northridge Medical Park Shuttle

See the full yellow route schedule

Monday – Friday, 8:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Bus arrives every 45 minutes at the following locations: University Hospital, West Complex, Moser Radiation Therapy, Transitional Care Hospital, Northridge Medical Park, and Orthopedic Center Ivy Road.