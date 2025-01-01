Free Shuttle at UVA Health Medical Center

Blue Route: Medical Center Shuttle See the full blue route schedule Monday – Friday, 5 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, 7:20 a.m. – 7:45 p.m. Bus arrives every 30 minutes at the following locations: University Hospital, West Complex, Jefferson Park Medical Office Building/11th Street Garage, Hospitality House, and the Ronald McDonald House.



Red Route: Fontaine Research Park Shuttle See the full red route schedule Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Bus arrives every 30 minutes at the following locations: University Hospital, Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, UVA Encompass Health 515, Medical Research Building 480, Clinical Buildings 415 and 500, JPA Pinn-Hall and West Complex.

