Free Shuttle at UVA Health Medical Center
This free shuttle bus service runs regularly between UVA Health clinics, selected parking areas, and guest lodging.
Buses run to:
- University Hospital
- West Complex
- Jefferson Park Medical Office Building/11th Street Garage
- Hospitality House
- Ronald McDonald House
- Fontaine Research Park
- Northridge Medical Park
- Orthopedic Center Ivy Road
How to Find a Shuttle
You can get help finding a shuttle by:
- Picking up a print schedule at an information desk
- Letting a staff member know you need a shuttle
- Calling 434.982.1600
- Viewing one of the schedules below
After-hours or weekend? Call 434.982.1600 to schedule a pick-up.
Blue Route: Medical Center Shuttle
See the full blue route schedule
Monday – Friday, 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday, 7:20 a.m. – 7:45 p.m.
Bus arrives every 30 minutes at the following locations: University Hospital, West Complex, Jefferson Park Medical Office Building/11th Street Garage, Hospitality House, and the Ronald McDonald House.
Red Route: Fontaine Research Park Shuttle
See the full red route schedule
Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Bus arrives every 30 minutes at the following locations: University Hospital, Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, UVA Encompass Health 515, Medical Research Building 480, Clinical Buildings 415 and 500, JPA Pinn-Hall and West Complex.
Yellow Route: Northridge Medical Park Shuttle
See the full yellow route schedule
Monday – Friday, 8:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
Bus arrives every 45 minutes at the following locations: University Hospital, West Complex, Moser Radiation Therapy, Transitional Care Hospital, Northridge Medical Park, and Orthopedic Center Ivy Road.