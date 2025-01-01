Charlottesville Hospital Parking

This is a guide to parking at the main University Hospital and surrounding buildings in Charlottesville.

Parking Garages

All patient parking in the parking garages is free.

In the parking garages, you'll need to get your parking validated. To do so, take the parking ticket you receive when you enter the garage to the registration desk when you check in for your appointment.

Valet Parking

Valet parking is available at most locations during busy hours.

Valet Pricing:

$7.00 per vehicle

$5.00 for vehicles with handicapped tags

Free for disabled veterans

Starting Monday, September 2, the valet prices are changing to:

$10.00 per vehicle

$5.00 for vehicles with handicapped tags

Free for disabled veterans

Which Parking Garage Should I Use?

We offer 2 main garages close to our hospital and clinic locations.

Lee Street Garage

Park in the Lee Street Garage for appointments at:

University Hospital

Primary Care Center

West Complex

Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center

Find the Lee Street Garage: Directly across the street from University Hospital and the Emergency Department.

Prefer not to walk from Lee St. Garage to University Hospital or Emily Couric Cancer Center?

We offer a people mover for your convenience. Simply alert a Lee St. Garage parking attendant on your way in, then park, and leave your hazard lights flashing.

The attendant will notify the Welcome Team who will come to pick you up and take you to a main entrance.

11th Street Garage

Park in the 11th Street Garage for appointments at:

Jefferson Park Avenue Medical Office Building at 1222 Jefferson Park Ave.

Battle Building at UVA Health Children's.

Find the 11th Street Garage: at 117 11th Street, Charlottesville. You can enter the garage from 11th Street or the Jefferson Park Avenue Medical Office Building driveway.

Dropping Off a Patient?

You can drop off a patient at these locations:

University Hospital

Jefferson Park Avenue Medical Office Building

West Complex (Jefferson Park Avenue)

Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center

Battle Building at UVA Health Children's (front entrance and Level C of the 11th Street Garage)

Need Help Getting to Your Appointment?

At each entrance, you'll find Welcome Team members who will be happy to assist you. They can help you with:

Wheelchairs

In-hospital transportation

information for visiting

Shuttle Service

Passenger shuttle service runs regularly between UVA Health clinical sites, selected parking areas, and guest lodging facilities. Let our greeters know if you need a shuttle. Get the shuttle schedules.

Oversized Vehicles

Vehicles over 6 feet 8 inches are too tall to fit in the Lee Street Garage. Enter the 11th Street Garage from 11th Street and park on Level B, which is over 12 feet high.