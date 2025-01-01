Medical Records & Health Information
How to Access Other People's Records
Contact Us
For the Charlottesville area:
For Manassas or Haymarket:
For Culpeper:
To access another person's medical record, you must either:
- Be a legal guardian (with documentation)
- Biological or legal parent
- Get access granted by that person
- See how to grant access and share medical records
Never pretend to be someone else and sign in as another person. That is illegal.
Get Access to Your Child's MyChart & Medical Records
Download/print these forms and send them to our office using the contact information above.
For Children Under 13
- Parent/Legal Guardian Proxy Access to MyChart, English (PDF)
Acceso a Mychart como Padre o Representante Legal (Menor de 13 Años de Edad), Español (PDF)
For Children 13+
- Parent/Legal Guardian/Other Adult Proxy Access to Adolescent MyChart, English (PDF)
- Acceso de Poderhabiente para el Padre/Tutor Legal/Otro Adulto a Mychart para Adolescentes, Español (PDF)
Get Access to an Incapacitated Child or Adult’s MyChart
If you’re the caregiver of an child or adult who is unable to share their medical record themselves, you can ask for access to their MyChart account with this form: