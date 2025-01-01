Medical Records & Health Information

To access another person's medical record, you must either:

Be a legal guardian (with documentation)

Biological or legal parent

Get access granted by that person

Never pretend to be someone else and sign in as another person. That is illegal.

Get Access to Your Child's MyChart & Medical Records

Download/print these forms and send them to our office using the contact information above.

For Children Under 13

For Children 13+

Get Access to an Incapacitated Child or Adult’s MyChart

If you’re the caregiver of an child or adult who is unable to share their medical record themselves, you can ask for access to their MyChart account with this form: