Online Scheduling for Primary Care, Pediatric Care, & Vaccines FAQs

You can now schedule your or your child’s primary care appointments or vaccinations at a UVA Health pharmacy quickly and easily using our online scheduling tool. Preventive care helps you stay healthy. Regular check-ups can catch problems early, and vaccinations can keep you feeling your best.

What is Online Scheduling?

Online scheduling lets you make primary care or vaccination appointments online for you or your child. Choose the date and time that’s convenient for you.

We offer 2 ways to schedule online:

You can make a vaccination appointment or a first primary care appointment with a new doctor who is accepting new patients for primary care, online. If you or your child already have a UVA Health primary care doctor or pharmacy for vaccines, you can schedule visits with them through MyChart.

Can I Still Schedule an Appointment by Phone?

Yes, you can still book an appointment by phone. You can find the appropriate phone number on the web or by searching UVA Health's providers, locations, or healthcare services.

You can also still use our online appointment request form. If you use the form, you’ll submit your request to us. We’ll call you back to set up the appointment.

What Types of Visits Can I Schedule Online?

You can schedule these types of primary care visits online for yourself or your child:

First visits for adult primary care (initial visit)

Follow-up visits

Medicare annual wellness

Visits to prepare before surgery (Pre-op visits)

Pediatric initial visits and well visits

Pediatric sick visits

Pediatric pre-op visits

Pediatric follow-up care

Sports physicals

Vaccinations at our retail pharmacies

Can I Cancel or Reschedule Appointments Online?

You can cancel appointments through our online scheduling tool or through MyChart up to 24 hours before your scheduled appointment.

If you want to reschedule, you’ll need to call the clinic directly. You can find the number by searching our locations.

If It’s My First Time, How Do I Know Which Doctors Are Accepting New Patients?

You can see which doctors are accepting new patients when you go through the online scheduling process.

I’m on the Waitlist for an Appointment. How Will I Know if I Got Scheduled for It?

If a sooner appointment opens up, we'll contact you by phone, text, or send a message in MyChart to let you know about the new date and time.

What Is a Scheduling Ticket?

Sometimes, when your primary care doctor wants to see you for an appointment, you'll get an email notification that an appointment is available for scheduling. This is called a scheduling ticket. This ticket allows you to go online and quickly and easily schedule the right kind of appointment with the right kind of provider. Scheduling tickets work whether you have a MyChart account or not.

For instance, you might get a scheduling ticket if you send a MyChart message or call your clinic asking for medical advice and your doctor decides that you need to come in for a visit. The doctor or clinic team could send a ticket for you to schedule that appointment online.

How Can I Learn More?

See your MyChart for new features and how they can help you take care of your health. If you don’t have an account, you can sign up for MyChart.