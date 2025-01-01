MyChart: E-Visits FAQs

Electronic and virtual options are now a standard part of seeing a healthcare provider. Starting March 15, we’re launching a new option for providing care online, called E-Visits. They aren't in-person at a clinic or video visits. And, you don't need an appointment.

What are e-visits?

E-Visits are online visits with a healthcare provider that happen only in writing through MyChart.

E-Visits provide a way for you to have a visit with your provider through MyChart. All E-Visit communication happens in writing in MyChart only. There isn't any video or phone contact between you or your provider. E-Visits are billed to your insurance and if insurance does not cover the full cost, you may receive a bill for this care.

Most of the MyChart messages that you send don't require an E-Visit and won't be billed. Your provider may ask you to do an E-Visit when you send a question in MyChart that needs more than just a quick answer.

Here are some examples of topics that may prompt your provider to offer you a billable E-Visit:

A new issue or symptom needing medical attention or referral to a specialist

Adjusting medications

Chronic disease check-in and management

Change in a chronic condition

How do e-visits work?

If your provider offers you an E-Visit:

You’ll get a notification in MyChart that you have an E-Visit. You’ll be asked to consent to the E-Visit and to being billed. You may decline the E-Visit and schedule an appointment or a virtual visit instead. If you change your mind about participating in an E-Visit after you've given consent, you can still cancel the E-Visit in MyChart anytime before you send your answers to your provider. After that, you would need to call the clinic to see if the E-Visit can be canceled. After consenting, you’ll answer some questions about your symptoms. These answers are sent to your provider. Within 1 business day (M-F, 8 am.-5 p.m.), your provider reviews your answers along with your medical records and any other resources and responds with their care plan. This may include asking you to schedule an in-person or video visit instead of continuing with the E-Visit (in this case, you won't be billed for the E-Visit). An After-Visit Summary from your E-Visit will be available in the “Visits” section of MyChart. Any charges will be visible in the “Billing Summary” section in MyChart. The description begins with “Online Digital E/M Svc.”

What if my request requires an in-person or video visit?

If your message/E-Visit results in a recommendation for an in-person or video visit, we won't charge you for your messages. The in-person or video visit will be subject to billing.

How will I know if my message is going to be billed? Can I confirm whether my message is billable before I send it?

You can send your message to us at any time as you normally would without it costing you anything.

You’ll know your message will be billed if you get an E-Visit invitation after sending your message. You must consent to an E-Visit and billing before it can proceed. You won’t be billed without your consent.

Consenting to an E-Visit includes consenting to be billed for it. If you do not wish to be billed, you can decline the E-Visit without it costing anything. You can then schedule a virtual or in-person visit with your provider to discuss your question instead.

If my MyChart message is billable, how much will it cost?

Most MyChart messages are not billable. We'll only bill for messages that require more than 5 minutes of time to review your medical records and provide medical advice.

If you don't have insurance, your out-of-pocket costs won't be more than $45. If you have health insurance and your message is billed, you could owe a copayment or coinsurance. Either way, you won't owe more than $45.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect if your message is covered by insurance:

Medicaid: No out-of-pocket cost.

Medicare: Medicare covers 80% with 20% co-insurance (same as an office visit), so most patients would see a cost of less than $10.

Private insurance: Some patients may have a co-pay, similar to an in-person or video visit (typically $10-$20). If you have a high deductible plan, or if your plan doesn't cover this service, you may pay the full amount, but not more than $45. (Note: As of March 2024, Aetna, Anthem, Cigna, and Tricare don't cover E-Visits.)

cover E-Visits.) Financial Assistance: If you're enrolled in a UVA Health financial assistance program, your approved level of discount is reflected in any bill you may receive.

To learn more about your specific out-of-pocket cost, please contact your health insurance company. If the representative asks for a current procedural terminology (CPT) code to help identify the charge, the relevant codes are:

99421

99422

99423

G2012

These codes reflect the amount of time your practitioner may spend handling your particular message.

What kinds of MyChart messages won't be billed to insurance?

In most cases, you won't be billed for your MyChart messages. Here are some examples of patient-initiated messages that won't be billed:

Messages that take less than 5 minutes to answer

Prescription refill requests

Requesting appointments

Messages about an issue addressed during a visit in the last 7 days

Messages that lead to a visit in the next 7 days

Follow-up care linked to recent surgery/procedure

Messages that don't need a response

Why are some MyChart messages asking for medical advice now being billed to insurance?

We want you to get the highest level of care. There are times when patient-initiated messages need more time for review and to create a response. And, some, but not all, insurance companies now recognize MyChart messages asking for answers to medical questions as billable services.

If your message will take 5 minutes or more to respond to, your provider may offer you an E-Visit, which is billed to your insurance.

If I have a question about a charge, what should I do?

