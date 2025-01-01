Teen Access & Consent for MyChart FAQs

Starting at 13 years old, patients can create their own MyChart accounts. Parents and legal guardians can't set up these accounts on behalf of their teens. To learn more, please review these frequently asked questions about the MyChart access teens have and how they can give access to parents or legal guardians.

At UVA Health, teens control access to some of their medical records. Why?

See the state law §54.1-2969 for more information.

What’s the purpose of this law?

This state law aims to help teens by:

Giving teens in crisis a safe place to get help

Protecting those without adult support

Encouraging them to ask questions and provide a complete medical history

Teaching them how to manage their own healthcare

What can teens do with their medical records?

UVA Health allows minors ages 13-17 to:

Create their own MyChart accounts

Control who can see their MyChart accounts

Restrict or give access to their medical records related to four protected categories of care:

Sexually transmitted diseases Drug and alcohol abuse Mental healthcare Birth control



Why do teens need this privacy?

Adolescents who fear a parent's reaction to their behavior often don't tell their doctors critical information. As a result, they don't get the medical help they need.

This policy gives teens the chance to talk openly and honestly with a provider about these issues. Doctors can then give their teen patient counseling, advice, treatment, and support.

Are other hospitals doing this?

Yes. These policies comply with state law and are in line with other hospitals in Virginia.

How can a teen open a MyChart account?

Teens may request a MyChart account by

Calling the UVA MyChart Help Desk at 434.243.2500

Signing up during their next clinic visit

We can open MyChart accounts quickly. All we need is the teen’s consent and their email address to get started.

Can parents or legal guardians open a MyChart account on behalf of a teen?

No. Teens must open up their own accounts

Who can a teen share their MyChart records with?

Teens can grant access to any adult.

How does a teenager change parental access in MyChart?

The teen first needs to set up their own MyChart account.

They can then use the Share My Record tool to grant a parent, guardian, or any adult either:

A limited view, with messaging and bill pay only

Full access

Can we opt out?

No. UVA Health must be in compliance with Virginia state law.

Unless the teen gives consent, parents and legal guardians can't:

View MyChart records beyond billing and messaging

Access printed official medical records related to care for the 4 protected categories of care (STDs, drug and alcohol abuse, mental health care, and birth control)

Can I get copies of my teen's official, legal health record?

If you are a parent or legal guardian, you can ask for medical records from Health Information Management. You'll receive everything except for items marked with an Adolescent Privacy flag. To receive these records, the teen must provide consent.

Your child's provider can flag records for care related to the 4 protected categories (STDs, drug and alcohol abuse, mental healthcare, and birth control). This keeps these items private in the official medical record, unless authorized by the teen.

Note: The flag tool only restricts the record in the legal medical record. It has no bearing on:

What is released to the teen’s MyChart

MyChart access and privacy restrictions

How do I access UVA Health medical records?

Get medical records through these 3 simple ways:

MyChart: online access to your health records, imaging, and more Use the online health records request tool Questions about using the tool? Watch this video for answers Download a form, print it out, and send it to us: Request form: English

Send by fax: 434.924.2432

Send by mail:



Health Information Management



1222 Jefferson Park Ave. Box 800476



Charlottesville, Va. 22901

How can parents and legal guardians regain full access to their teen’s MyChart account?

To establish full access, the teen must either:

Sign the MyChart Proxy Access form (in the clinic or by mail)

Establish their individual MyChart account

Once the teen has an account, they can use the Share My Record to invite others to view their full information.

If your teen chooses, they can give a parent or guardian full access to their MyChart account. They can do this:

Using UVA Health MyChart: A teen may establish their own MyChart account and use the Share My Record tool to grant a parent, guardian, or other adult access to view information in their MyChart account. The Share My Record tool is in the main menu of their UVA Health MyChart Account. In Person: Your teen may request and sign a MyChart Access Request form at their next appointment. By Mail: A teen can sign and mail the MyChart Access Request Form to:

Who is responsible for the medical bills?

Billing information and procedures don't change when a patient becomes a teenager. In most cases, the parent or guardian is responsible for any amount due after insurance.

How will the teen and parent/guardian be reminded of upcoming appointments?

Text reminders, reminder calls, and appointment letters will go to the phone and contact information listed on file.

Parents or guardians can call the teen's provider to ask about upcoming appointment times.

If your teen’s next appointment is a virtual visit, call the clinic. We encourage our teen patients to set up their own MyChart accounts as soon as possible to access important upcoming visit information.

What about reminders for when prescriptions or refills are ready?

You can pick up prescriptions for your teenage child. "Prescription ready" calls and texts go to the phone and contact information listed in MyChart.

But, without full MyChart access, you can't see medication information in MyChart.

What if my teen is developmentally delayed?

Access to health information and consent follows our existing process for adults who are developmentally delayed. See Proxy Access to MyChart Caregivers.

How does this policy affect parents and legal guardians?

You won't automatically have full access to your teen's UVA Health MyChart information. Teens can decide who sees their full UVA Health MyChart account. Instead of full access to your teen's MyChart profile, you will only see messaging and bill pay options. To regain full access to your teen's information, your teen must first consent to sharing that information with you. You will need your teen's consent to access medical records related to 4 protected categories. All other records can be released at the request of parents and legal guardians.

I have more questions. Who can I talk to?

For more information, contact:

MyChart Help Desk - 434.243.2500

For technical questions about MyChart, such as opening a new MyChart account, resetting an account password, or help using MyChart.

UVA Health Contact Center - 434.924.0000 or [email protected]

To establish proxy access to your teen’s MyChart account.

Health Information Management (HIM) - 434.924.5136

For questions about establishing relationships, designating a proxy, requests for records from the legal medical record, or to further explain the policy.

Types of MyChart Access

Limited Full None In MyChart, parent/legal guardian can see Messages between the parent and the provider Billing info Everything the teen can see Nothing Parent/legal guardian can also Get the explanation of benefits statement, if billed to insurance See billing details View all medications, allergies, and problems in the after-visit summary Be able to pick up and call about the teen's prescriptions Parent/legal guardian can't see Anything

Limited UVA MyChart Access

Parent/legal guardian can see:

Messages between the parent and the provider

Billing info

Parents may also:

Get the explanation of benefits statement, if billed to insurance

View all medications, allergies, and problems in the after-visit summary

Be able to pick up and call about the teen's prescriptions

Full UVA MyChart Access

Parent/legal guardian can see: Everything the teen can see.

Nothing is restricted.

No UVA MyChart Access

A teen can choose to revoke all MyChart access.

Parents/legal guardian can see: Nothing.