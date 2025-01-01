These MyChart FAQs should answer your questions about using the UVA Health MyChart tool.

What is MyChart?

MyChart offers patients personalized and secure online access to portions of their medical records. It enables you to securely use the Internet to help manage and receive information about your health. With MyChart, you can:

Request medical appointments

View your medical record

See test results

Request prescription renewals

Access trusted health information resources

Communicate with your medical care team

See the MyChart terms and conditions.

What are some tips for getting the most out of MyChart?

All of your most important items are available on your home screen. You can take advantage of the most common activities through shortcuts at the top of the page. Requesting prescription refills, seeing test results, and appointment scheduling can be done right in MyChart.

This table shows some recommended ways of using MyChart:

Use MyChart’s



Self-Service Tools to: Send a MyChart Message to: Call Your Care Team If You: Request refills of your prescriptions

See your test results

Make or change an appointment Ask basic questions about your care plan

Ask questions about your test results

Send medical photographs Have a rapid change in health or new symptoms not discussed before (in case of emergency, call 911).

Need an answer on the same day

Need to talk about a detailed or complex issue

Signing Up & MyChart Help

How do I sign up?

To sign up for MyChart:

Fill out the MyChart Account Request Form You'll get an activation code and instructions for making your personal username and password

You might also get an activation code from your provider.

Please read the Terms and Conditions carefully before you sign and accept them.

What do I need to use MyChart?

You need a device connected to the Internet and an up-to-date browser. You can also download the MyChart app on your phone or tablet. Available on Apple or Android. See MyChart's terms and conditions (PDF).

Do I have to pay to use MyChart?

No. You can use MyChart for free.

Who do I contact if I need help?

Call 434.243.2500.

What is my access code and how does it work?

You only use the access code once, to log into MyChart for the first time. The code expires after use or after 60 days. When you log into MyChart for the first time, you'll create your own unique MyChart username and password.

I forgot my password or access code. What should I do?

Reset your password online from the main MyChart page ("Forgot password"). You can also call 434.234.1098 or email [email protected] to get a new password or access code.

Can I get a new activation code?

Yes. Call 434.234.1098.

If I need to correct info on MyChart, what should I do?

Ask your provider to correct any inaccurate information at your next clinic visit. We review and update your health information at each visit.

Where can I update my personal information (e.g., home address, email, or change my password)?

Log into MyChart and from the left menu, go to the preferences section and select the appropriate option.

How is MyChart secure?

We take great care to ensure your health information is kept private and secure. Access to information is controlled through secure activation codes, personal usernames, and passwords. Each person controls their password, and the account cannot be accessed without that password. Unlike conventional e-mail, all MyChart messaging is done while you are securely logged on to our website.

What is your privacy policy?

MyChart is owned and operated by MyChart. This tool fully complies with federal and state laws about privacy. We'll treat your name and email address with the same care and privacy we give your health records. We won't sell your information. See our UVA Health System Web Privacy Policy.

I got a cookie error, now what?

If MyChart can't save a cookie on your computer, you'll get a message on how to resolve the issue. Usually, closing and restarting your MyChart session will fix the issue.

I was logged out of MyChart, what happened?

We aim to protect the privacy and security of your information. While logged into MyChart, if your keyboard remains idle for 15 minutes or more, you will be automatically logged out of MyChart. We recommend that you log out of your MyChart session if you need to leave your computer for even a short time.

What if I no longer want to have a MyChart account or leave UVA?

You can let your provider's office know on your next visit, or contact 434.234.1098 to deactivate your account.

Using Your MyChart

Can I schedule an appointment in MyChart?

In MyChart, you can only schedule primary care appointments. Contact your clinic directly or use the appointment request form for other kinds of appointments.

See our FAQs about online scheduling for primary care.

When can I see my test results in MyChart?

In most cases, results from tests, radiology, and pathology are released to your MyChart immediately after the result is finalized. Very rarely, a care provider may schedule the release of your result for a later time if:

You request it

The provider believes delaying the release will prevent danger to the physical safety of the patient or another person

Only a licensed healthcare professional who is involved with providing care to you is allowed to delay the release of your test results in MyChart. The reason for the delay will be documented.

Given that most results are released immediately, you might see your results before your provider. Contact your provider if:

You don’t see a test result you're expecting

You have concerns about the results

You may find the results you receive confusing or hard to understand. They aren't by themselves a diagnosis for a condition. They also aren't meant to replace a conversation with your provider. You can review the results with your provider at an appointment or by messaging your care team in MyChart with any questions.

We strive to answer your MyChart questions as quickly as possible. If you contact us in MyChart, you'll get a response within 3 business days.

If I send a message to my doctor or nurse, when can I expect a reply?

You'll generally get an answer within 3 business days.

If you need an answer on the same day, it’s best to call your care team.

Note: Don't use MyChart for emergencies. Call your clinic or dial 911 for immediate help.

MyChart & Your Family

Can I view a family member's health record in MyChart?

Yes, in 3 situations:

A parent or legal guardian can access a child's (under 12 years old) MyChart account.

An adult can grant access to another adult.

A legal guardian can have access to another adult's MyChart, if named in the patient's advance directive or in other legal documents.

See all forms for accessing MyChart and medical records.

Can I ask questions about a family member from my MyChart account?

MyChart offers direct access to your personal health record. If you ask a question about someone else from your account, that could cause issues with the health records. It could even put medical care at risk.

If you have a question about a person whose account you can access, ask the question there.

If you don't have access to that person's MyChart, you'll need to talk directly to a provider.

Can my spouse and I share one MyChart account?

No, each adult must sign and submit a Release of Information request and establish their own MyChart account.

If I sign a form to give another person access to my MyChart account, will that person be able to communicate with my healthcare providers?

Yes, by giving MyChart access, you grant access to your providers. Proxy access also means the ability to get a copy of your complete medical record.