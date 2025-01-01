Places to Stay: Hotels & Housing in Charlottesville

Finding a place to stay when you're traveling from out of town with a sick child or loved one can feel overwhelming. Here's hotels and other community-based options.

Hotels Near UVA Health University Medical Center

Find places to stay in Charlottesville:

Housing & Lodging Options

These hospital and nonprofit-sponsored places provide affordable alternatives to hotels.

Hospitality House

Hospitality House is a short walk or shuttle bus ride from the hospital and close to restaurants and shopping. We have staff and volunteers available 24/7 to offer support. Many guests value finding refuge here, along with comfort from other house guests who share similar circumstances.

Amenities include:

Bedrooms furnished with two twin beds

Linens

Living rooms with cable TV

Laundry facilities

Fees: $10 per night, per person

Free parking is available in UVA Medical Center parking garage (no on-site parking is available).

Are You Eligible to Stay?

We provide lodging for patients and family members who meet the following criteria:

Are actively receiving treatment at UVA

Live farther than 60 miles from Charlottesville

Are 18 years or older

For more information, email or call 434.924.2091.

Find out how you can volunteer or donate to Hospitality House.

Housing for Families of Children in the Hospital

The UVA Children’s Hospital Housing Collaborative provides a process for finding a place to stay while your child receives care at UVA. To learn more, call 434.295.1885.

The Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald House in Charlottesville is close to our hospital and offers families of our pediatric patients overnight lodging and a fully equipped kitchen, playroom, quiet living room and recreation deck.

For information, call 434.295.6412.

The Alyssa House

The Alyssa House provides affordable housing to families of children who have traveled to Charlottesville for medical treatments. Created by the family of Alyssa Grace Divers (a young girl who was treated for cancer at UVA) and Sojourners United Church of Christ as a community support for families in medical crisis away from their own local communities. The Alyssa House works in partnership with Virginia Organizing, a statewide organization dedicated to empowering local communities to address issues affecting their quality of life.

For information, contact The Alyssa House by email at [email protected].

LilyPads Housing

LilyPads Housing can help families get housing in volunteer host homes for families and friends of kids undergoing medical care at UVA.

For more information, call 434.260.0724.

Open Arms

Open Arms can provide families with fully-furnished, stocked apartments near where children will receive care. Guests must be referred through their treatment facility, and can stay for up to two years as long as their child is getting treated.

For more information, contact the Open Arms Foundation.

Yellow Door Foundation

The Yellow Door Foundation can help provide immunocompromised children and their families with safe and clean housing as they receive treatment at UVA.

Contact the foundation for more information.

The House on the Corner

The House on the Corner provides free medium to long-term lodging for families of pediatric patients. It is a duplex with 2 private homes, both with 2 bedrooms, located just 3 blocks away from UVA Health Children's. Each home is fully furnished with a fully equipped kitchen, bathroom, and washer/dryer. Parking is included.

For information, contact The House on the Corner.