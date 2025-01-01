Medical Records & Health Information
For the Charlottesville area:
For Manassas or Haymarket:
For Culpeper:
We support new and ongoing patient care, case management, accounting, and other patient services. We also help support health services, research, legal affairs, and administrative affairs.
When You Need Your Medical Records
We want you to be part of the care team. That means having access to your medical information. You might need to get or share a copy of your medical records to:
- See a specialist at a different hospital
- Change doctors
- Get a second opinion
- Satisfy a legal request from a lawyer
- Get insurance
- Attend college
Share Your Records: DIY or By Request?
You can get printed or digital copies to share with another institution or yourself. But the easiest and fastest way is to use MyChart and let us do the sharing.
Why Requesting is Best
When we share medical records with another institution directly, we can:
- Save you money, as it’s always free
- Protect your privacy by making sure to give or get the correct records
- Make sure they go to the right place
How to Access & Share Your Medical Records
You can get your medical records one of these 3 ways:
- Through MyChart, in the Sharing Hub
- Use the online health records request tool
- Questions about using the tool? Watch this guide
- Download a form, print it out, and mail/fax to
What We Do
- Maintaining our patient's medical information
- Collecting and analyzing data
- Supporting the process of coding diagnoses and procedures
- Assuring that patient records are complete
- Providing records for continuity of patient care
- Supporting and assisting medical research
- Releasing documents to attorneys and other agencies
- Managing the process of dictation and transcription of documents
- Supporting certain informatics systems for other Health System Departments
- Supporting compliance with regulatory requirements and patient safety goals
Medical Records Release Forms
Request limits on who receives some or all of your health information:
Prevent disclosure to your health insurance of a healthcare service that you have paid for in full:
Allow a provider to share your medical information with another patient:
Find out when and to whom your health information was shared:
Ask for changes or corrections in your medical record:
Allow UVA Health to disclose a substance abuse disorder