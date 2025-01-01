Medical Records & Health Information

We support new and ongoing patient care, case management, accounting, and other patient services. We also help support health services, research, legal affairs, and administrative affairs.

When You Need Your Medical Records

We want you to be part of the care team. That means having access to your medical information. You might need to get or share a copy of your medical records to:

See a specialist at a different hospital

Change doctors

Get a second opinion

Satisfy a legal request from a lawyer

Get insurance

Attend college

Share Your Records: DIY or By Request?

You can get printed or digital copies to share with another institution or yourself. But the easiest and fastest way is to use MyChart and let us do the sharing.

Why Requesting is Best

When we share medical records with another institution directly, we can:

Save you money, as it’s always free

Protect your privacy by making sure to give or get the correct records

Make sure they go to the right place

How to Access & Share Your Medical Records

You can get your medical records one of these 3 ways: