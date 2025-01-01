Skip to main content

Medical Records & Health Information

How to Share & Access Your Records

We support new and ongoing patient care, case management, accounting, and other patient services. We also help support health services, research, legal affairs, and administrative affairs.

When You Need Your Medical Records

We want you to be part of the care team. That means having access to your medical information. You might need to get or share a copy of your medical records to:

  • See a specialist at a different hospital
  • Change doctors
  • Get a second opinion
  • Satisfy a legal request from a lawyer
  • Get insurance
  • Attend college

Share Your Records: DIY or By Request?

You can get printed or digital copies to share with another institution or yourself. But the easiest and fastest way is to use MyChart and let us do the sharing.

Why Requesting is Best

When we share medical records with another institution directly, we can:

  • Save you money, as it’s always free
  • Protect your privacy by making sure to give or get the correct records
  • Make sure they go to the right place

How to Access & Share Your Medical Records

You can get your medical records one of these 3 ways:

  1. Through MyChart, in the Sharing Hub
  2. Use the online health records request tool
    1. Questions about using the tool? Watch this guide
  3. Download a form, print it out, and mail/fax to

    1. Request form: English or Spanish

      • Send by fax: 434.924.2432
      • Mail to: PO Box 800476, Charlottesville, Virginia 22908-0476
      • Email

What We Do

  • Maintaining our patient's medical information
  • Collecting and analyzing data
  • Supporting the process of coding diagnoses and procedures
  • Assuring that patient records are complete
  • Providing records for continuity of patient care
  • Supporting and assisting medical research
  • Releasing documents to attorneys and other agencies

Medical Records Release Forms

Request limits on who receives some or all of your health information:

Prevent disclosure to your health insurance of a healthcare service that you have paid for in full:

Allow a provider to share your medical information with another patient:

Find out when and to whom your health information was shared:

Ask for changes or corrections in your medical record: 

Allow UVA Health to disclose a substance abuse disorder