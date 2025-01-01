Giving to Hospitality House
Hospitality House provides a temporary home for people in trying times. You can help provide comfort to our guests through gifts of time or donations. Through these donations, we are able to provide a warm and comfortable place for people to rest and recover their strength.
Volunteers Needed
You can help prepare meals, participate in house activities, decorate for the holidays and develop a Serenity Garden on our property.
Hospitality House Wish List
- Non-perishable items (please no expired items) such as canned soups, canned tuna, canned chicken, canned fruit, canned vegetables, ramen noodles, peanut butter, jelly, rice, pasta and pasta sauce, pancake mix and syrup, popcorn, mac-n-cheese, trail mix, Jell-O and pudding, coffee, coffee filters, coffee creamer packets and sugar packets, small bags of chips, cookies or crackers, soda and bottled water.
- Gift cards to local grocery stores
- Toiletries for female and male guests - shampoo, conditioner, shaving cream and razors, deodorant, lotion, combs, brushes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and feminine products.
- Magazine subscriptions
- Electronics, like DVD players