Hospital Gift Shops
Charlottesville
Prince William
Haymarket & Culpepper
Our hospital gift shops have a little of everything. Find gifts to inspire, uplift, and comfort loved ones in the hospital. Buy candy, toiletries, balloons, puzzles, and books for people of every age.
Can't come in person? Call one of our hospital gift shops and have a gift delivered to a patient's room.
UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville
Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call 434.924.2447.
Prince William
Monday - Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Call 703.369.8177.
Haymarket
Monday - Friday from 10 a.m-4 p.m.
Call 571.284.1520.
Culpeper
Monday - Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Call 540.829.4438.
- Toiletries
Hygiene, hair and body care products.
- Tech Accessories
Earbuds, chargers, stylus and other tech gear.
- Snacks and Pastimes
Chips, candy, crackers, gum and other snacks, along with magazines, puzzles and coloring books for kids and adults.
Send Your Love
You can order gifts over the phone and have them delivered directly to a patient's room. Call for size and pricing details. To order by phone for Charlottesville, call 434.924.2447 for Prince William, call 703.369.8177 for Haymarket, call 571.284.1520 for Culpeper, call 540.829.4438
- Greeting Cards
A card for any occasion.
- Flower Arrangements
A flower bouquet can brighten anyone's mood.
- Keepsake Items
The gift of a stuffed animal or figurine can bring joy.
- Chocolates and Candy
Luxury chocolates and candy
- Gift Sets
Organic body care gift sets
- Jewelry
Necklaces, bracelets, and earrings
- Plush Toys
Plush toys of all types in various sizes
- Books
Books for infants and readers of all ages
- T-Shirts
T-shirts for new siblings, big and little
Welcome a New Baby
Along with balloons, flowers and cards, we offer gifts like: "I'm a Little Sister" / "I'm a Little Brother" infant-sized t-shirts "I'm a Big Sister" / "I'm a Big Brother" kid-sized t-shirts "It's a Boy" / "It's a Girl" candy To order by phone, call: 434.924.2447