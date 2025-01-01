Our hospital gift shops have a little of everything. Find gifts to inspire, uplift, and comfort loved ones in the hospital. Buy candy, toiletries, balloons, puzzles, and books for people of every age.

Can't come in person? Call one of our hospital gift shops and have a gift delivered to a patient's room.

UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville

Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call 434.924.2447.



Prince William

Monday - Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Call 703.369.8177.



Haymarket

Monday - Friday from 10 a.m-4 p.m.

Call 571.284.1520.



Culpeper

Monday - Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Call 540.829.4438.