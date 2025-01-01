Forms & Policies
Information & documentation for managing your healthcare
Review hospital policies for patients, visitors, and families. Find forms to help you address the logistics of healthcare.
Forms
Here's the main forms you need to manage your healthcare.
HIPAA Forms: Your Healthcare Privacy
We keep your medical records and health information private, complying with HIPAA. View:
Medical Records Forms: MyChart & Records Sharing
Learn how to:
- Give other people access to your medical records
- Grant access to your MyChart account
- Gain access to the records or MyChart of a child or incapacitated adult
Manage & Share Medical Records
Advance Directives Forms & Planning Guide
Read our guide on planning for your healthcare, should you ever need someone else to make your healthcare decisions. Learn how and why to download the advance directive form.
Start Your Healthcare Planning
Forms for Parents & Guardians
Give a family member or trusted adult permission to bring your child for routine care and treatment:
- Delegation of Authority - Consent for Routine Care for a Minor (PDF)
- Delegación de Autoridad - Consentir Tratamiento Rutinario para un Menor (PDF)
Give the Hospital Education Program access to your child's medical records:
Want to access your child's medical records?