Forms & Policies

Forms

Here's the main forms you need to manage your healthcare.

HIPAA Forms: Your Healthcare Privacy

We keep your medical records and health information private, complying with HIPAA. View:

Medical Records Forms: MyChart & Records Sharing

Learn how to:

Give other people access to your medical records

Grant access to your MyChart account

Gain access to the records or MyChart of a child or incapacitated adult

Manage & Share Medical Records

Advance Directives Forms & Planning Guide

Read our guide on planning for your healthcare, should you ever need someone else to make your healthcare decisions. Learn how and why to download the advance directive form.

Start Your Healthcare Planning

Forms for Parents & Guardians

Give a family member or trusted adult permission to bring your child for routine care and treatment:

Give the Hospital Education Program access to your child's medical records:

Want to access your child's medical records?

Accessing Other People's Records